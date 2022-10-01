Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Wolff: FIA must take "robust stance" if F1 teams broke budget cap Next / Ferrari wants "maximum penalties" for F1 cost cap rule breaches
Formula 1 / Singapore GP News

F1 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Marina Bay Street Circuit hosts the 17th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on September 30-October 2. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Ferrari led the way in Friday practice for the Singapore GP, with Carlos Sainz topping FP2 from teammate Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes emerged as the second-quickest team on Friday with George Russell ending up third behind the Ferrari duo in FP2. Russell's teammate and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also topped FP1 earlier in the day.

The best of the two Red Bulls was Max Verstappen in fourth, nearly four tenths down on Sainz's chart-topping time, while Sergio Perez ended up a distant ninth in the order.

What time does qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Singapore GP will begin at 9pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, October 1, 2022 
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

03:00

20:00

19:00

15:30

FP2

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

212:00

 17:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Singapore throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Singapore GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'43.033
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'43.117 0.084
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'43.435 0.402
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'43.839 0.806
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'44.066 1.033
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'44.138 1.105
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'44.736 1.703
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'45.221 2.188
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'45.258 2.225
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'45.336 2.303
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'45.354 2.321
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'45.724 2.691
13 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'45.725 2.692
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'46.028 2.995
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'46.081 3.048
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'46.119 3.086
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'46.408 3.375
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'46.601 3.568
19 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'46.680 3.647
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'47.092 4.059
View full results

Singapore GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'42.587
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'42.795 0.208
3 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'42.911 0.324
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'42.926 0.339
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'43.182 0.595
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'43.412 0.825
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'43.431 0.844
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'43.520 0.933
9 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'43.906 1.319
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'43.982 1.395
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'44.013 1.426
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'44.249 1.662
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'44.422 1.835
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'44.469 1.882
15 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'44.524 1.937
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'45.144 2.557
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'45.211 2.624
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'45.447 2.860
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'45.623 3.036
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'46.553 3.966
View full results
