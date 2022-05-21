Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: F1 copy row no coincidence after Red Bull staff joined Aston Martin Next / How Schumacher scored his first Ferrari F1 win - 1996 Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Barcelona plays host to the sixth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari topped Friday practice for the Spanish GP, with Charles Leclerc setting the quickest time in both FP1 and FP2.

Mercedes appeared much closer to the front than it had at any point so far in 2022, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finishing second and third respectively in the afternoon session.

Max Verstappen was the top Red Bull driver in fifth, over three tenths off the pace of Carlos Sainz.

What time does qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix will begin at 4pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022 
  • Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST (Sunday) 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Barcelona throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Spanish Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.670
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'19.787 0.117
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'19.874 0.204
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'19.990 0.320
5 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.006 0.336
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'20.203 0.533
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'20.632 0.962
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'20.703 1.033
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'20.745 1.075
10 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'20.757 1.087
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'20.917 1.247
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'21.013 1.343
13 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.249 1.579
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'21.285 1.615
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'21.385 1.715
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'21.828 2.158
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'21.866 2.196
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'22.319 2.649
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.197 3.527
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'23.388 3.718
Spanish Grand Prix - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'19.828
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'19.907 0.079
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'20.164 0.336
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'20.590 0.762
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'20.768 0.940
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'20.811 0.983
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'21.279 1.451
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'21.422 1.594
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'21.737 1.909
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'21.814 1.986
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'21.891 2.063
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.920 2.092
13 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'21.975 2.147
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'22.089 2.261
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'22.146 2.318
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'22.164 2.336
17 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'22.614 2.786
18 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Williams 1'22.920 3.092
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'23.011 3.183
20 Estonia Jüri Vips
Red Bull 1'24.138 4.310
