Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends Next / Giovinazzi hopes COTA FP1 crash won’t hurt F1 return chances
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Circuit of the Americas plays hosts the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on October 21-23. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in both practice sessions on Friday, but with FP2 having been effectively restricted to tyre testings, a true pecking order for Austin is yet to emerge.

Mercedes and Red Bull are only teams to have taken pole at the Texas-based track that first joined the calendar shortly after its completed in 2012. Mercedes, in fact, took six consecutive poles at COTA at the beginning of the V6 hybrid era, with its streak only ending last year when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the US GP will begin at 5pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022 
  • Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAST (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday)  / 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEST (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

00:30¹

FP2

 22:00 23:00

00:00¹

 18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

 03:30¹

FP3

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

06:00¹

 04:00¹

00:30¹

Q

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNEWS/ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

United States GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'36.857
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'37.081 0.224
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'37.332 0.475
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'37.460 0.603
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'37.515 0.658
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'37.713 0.856
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'37.802 0.945
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'37.810 0.953
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'37.856 0.999
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'38.041 1.184
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'38.102 1.245
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'38.276 1.419
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'38.422 1.565
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'38.898 2.041
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'38.922 2.065
16 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Ferrari 1'38.951 2.094
17 Spain Alex Palou
McLaren 1'39.911 3.054
18 France Theo Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo 1'40.175 3.318
19 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'40.325 3.468
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas 1'43.063 6.206
View full results

United States GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'36.810
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'37.525 0.715
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'37.627 0.817
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'38.232 1.422
5 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'39.507 2.697
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'39.547 2.737
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'39.575 2.765
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'39.698 2.888
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'39.840 3.030
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'39.852 3.042
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'40.084 3.274
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'40.178 3.368
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'40.562 3.752
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'40.664 3.854
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'40.806 3.996
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'41.310 4.500
17 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'41.334 4.524
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'41.853 5.043
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'41.857 5.047
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'42.317 5.507
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Previous article

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends
Next article

Giovinazzi hopes COTA FP1 crash won’t hurt F1 return chances

Giovinazzi hopes COTA FP1 crash won’t hurt F1 return chances
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race Villicum
World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race

Razgatlioglu: WSBK title hopes "finished" after Argentina crash Villicum
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu: WSBK title hopes "finished" after Argentina crash

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon to start US GP from pitlane as Alpine takes fresh engine

Esteban Ocon will start Sunday's Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after taking a fresh engine, while Yuki Tsunoda will serve a gearbox penalty.

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull-FIA talks on F1 cost cap breach agreement put on hold

Talks between Red Bull and the FIA over a Formula 1 cost cap breach agreement have been put on hold following the death of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu outduels Bautista in Superpole race

Defending World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu narrowly defeated Alvaro Bautista to claim victory in a nail-biting Superpole race in Argentina.

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes may modify new F1 wing to avoid "falling foul" of FIA

The Mercedes Formula 1 admits that it may avoid "falling foul" of the FIA stewards by modifying its controversial front wing before the Mexican GP.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy Prime

The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

OPINION: The FIA revealed this week that Red Bull breached Formula 1's cost cap, throwing the team into controversy. But why did its calculation put it several million dollars below the cost cap limit when the FIA deemed it to be over? And what will the governing body do as a sanction? What happens next could have vital implications for the very future of the world championship

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1 Prime

The steps the FIA must take to restore its authority inside and outside F1

OPINION: After Spa and Abu Dhabi in 2021, Formula 1 has another saga to address after the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. And it’s one that centres on the decisions of motorsport’s governing body, which is having what good it does do damaged in the court of public opinion. Here are some steps that would address this and hopefully satisfy all parties

Formula 1
Oct 12, 2022
How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution Prime

How to relieve Formula 1's extreme wet-weather caution

With three Formula 1 races having been disrupted by rain so far this season, the series has been made to look excessively cautious in the way it dealt with wet conditions. But what can be done to alleviate disruption like that which was seen in Suzuka?

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.