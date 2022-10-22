F1 United States Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Ferrari set the pace in both practice sessions on Friday, but with FP2 having been effectively restricted to tyre testings, a true pecking order for Austin is yet to emerge.

Mercedes and Red Bull are only teams to have taken pole at the Texas-based track that first joined the calendar shortly after its completed in 2012. Mercedes, in fact, took six consecutive poles at COTA at the beginning of the V6 hybrid era, with its streak only ending last year when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton in qualifying.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the US GP will begin at 5pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

Date : Saturday, October 22, 2022

: Saturday, October 22, 2022 Start time: 22:00 GMT / 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (Sunday) / 00:00 SAST (Sunday) / 01:00 EAT (Sunday) / 18:00 ET / 15:00 PT / 09:00 AEST (Sunday) / 07:00 JST (Sunday) / 03:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 United Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ Q 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 06:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

