F1 Abu Dhabi GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
The United Arab Emirates plays host to the final round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on November 24-26. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
Charles Leclerc led the way for Ferrari in first practice, with Lando Norris ending up second-fastest for McLaren.
Max Verstappen was only third-quickest after both Red Bull drivers skipped FP1 to allow the team to complete their mandatory rookie driver running.
What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?
The qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) on Saturday.
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CET / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|
01:30
|
20:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|08:00
|
05:00
|00:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
21:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|01:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|
00:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Abu Dhabi throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Abu Dhabi GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
1'26.072
|220.880
|2
|F. Drugovich Aston Martin Racing
|34
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.288
1'26.360
|0.288
|220.143
|3
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|26
|
+0.361
1'26.433
|0.073
|219.957
|4
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|21
|
+0.381
1'26.453
|0.020
|219.906
|5
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.559
1'26.631
|0.178
|219.454
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|25
|
+0.593
1'26.665
|0.034
|219.368
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|24
|
+0.604
1'26.676
|0.011
|219.340
|8
|R. Shwartzman Ferrari
|39
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|25
|
+0.631
1'26.703
|0.027
|219.272
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+0.648
1'26.720
|0.017
|219.229
|10
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|27
|
+0.653
1'26.725
|0.005
|219.217
|11
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.670
1'26.742
|0.017
|219.174
|12
|F. Vesti Mercedes
|42
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|27
|
+0.743
1'26.815
|0.073
|218.989
|13
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|23
|
+0.793
1'26.865
|0.050
|218.863
|14
|T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo
|98
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|
+1.021
1'27.093
|0.228
|218.290
|15
|P. O'Ward McLaren
|29
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|23
|
+1.042
1'27.114
|0.021
|218.238
|16
|J. Dennis Red Bull Racing
|36
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|24
|
+1.136
1'27.208
|0.094
|218.002
|17
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|37
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|20
|
+1.172
1'27.244
|0.036
|217.912
|18
|Z. O'Sullivan Williams
|45
|Williams
|Mercedes
|28
|
+1.388
1'27.460
|0.216
|217.374
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|
+1.390
1'27.462
|0.002
|217.369
|20
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|
+1.497
1'27.569
|0.107
|217.104
Abu Dhabi GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|16
|
1'24.809
|224.169
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.043
1'24.852
|0.043
|224.056
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|17
|
+0.173
1'24.982
|0.130
|223.713
|4
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|16
|
+0.215
1'25.024
|0.042
|223.602
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|17
|
+0.303
1'25.112
|0.088
|223.371
|6
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.313
1'25.122
|0.010
|223.345
|7
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|18
|
+0.414
1'25.223
|0.101
|223.080
|8
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|16
|
+0.506
1'25.315
|0.092
|222.840
|9
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|15
|
+0.512
1'25.321
|0.006
|222.824
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|
+0.552
1'25.361
|0.040
|222.719
|11
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.588
1'25.397
|0.036
|222.626
|12
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|16
|
+0.658
1'25.467
|0.070
|222.443
|13
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+0.683
1'25.492
|0.025
|222.378
|14
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|17
|
+0.757
1'25.566
|0.074
|222.186
|15
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|17
|
+0.860
1'25.669
|0.103
|221.919
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|20
|
+1.272
1'26.081
|0.412
|220.857
|17
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|18
|
+1.604
1'26.413
|0.332
|220.008
|18
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.850
1'26.659
|0.246
|219.384
|19
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|4
|
+1.898
1'26.707
|0.048
|219.262
|20
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|7
|
+2.338
1'27.147
|0.440
|218.155
