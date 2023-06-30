F1 Austrian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
The Red Bull Ring plays host to the ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on June 30-July 02. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.
As part of the sprint weekend format, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.
The grid for the sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout that will take place on Saturday morning.
The results of the sprint race will have no impact on the grand prix itself, unlike in previous years. The drivers will line up on the grid for the main race based on their fastest times from Friday qualifying.
What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Austrian GP will begin at 5pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.
- Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
Qualifying
|15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Austrian GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'05.742
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'05.983
|0.241
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'06.012
|0.270
|4
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'06.251
|0.509
|5
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'06.262
|0.520
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'06.340
|0.598
|7
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'06.497
|0.755
|8
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'06.656
|0.914
|9
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'06.696
|0.954
|10
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'06.780
|1.038
|11
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'06.794
|1.052
|12
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'06.809
|1.067
|13
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'06.846
|1.104
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'06.847
|1.105
|15
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'06.985
|1.243
|16
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'07.017
|1.275
|17
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'07.018
|1.276
|18
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'07.202
|1.460
|19
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'07.287
|1.545
|20
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'07.368
|1.626
|View full results
Hamilton: Mercedes "finally" going in right direction after "spiteful" W13 F1 car
