Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The Red Bull Ring plays host to the ninth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on June 30-July 02. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

As part of the sprint weekend format, qualifying for the Austrian GP will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.

The grid for the sprint race will be decided by a separate qualifying shootout that will take place on Saturday morning.

The results of the sprint race will have no impact on the grand prix itself, unlike in previous years. The drivers will line up on the grid for the main race based on their fastest times from Friday qualifying. 

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian GP will begin at 5pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

  • Date: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from the Red Bull Ring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Austrian GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'05.742
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'05.983 0.241
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'06.012 0.270
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'06.251 0.509
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'06.262 0.520
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'06.340 0.598
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'06.497 0.755
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'06.656 0.914
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'06.696 0.954
10 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'06.780 1.038
11 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'06.794 1.052
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'06.809 1.067
13 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'06.846 1.104
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'06.847 1.105
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'06.985 1.243
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'07.017 1.275
17 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'07.018 1.276
18 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'07.202 1.460
19 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'07.287 1.545
20 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'07.368 1.626
View full results
shares
comments

