Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Baku City Circuit plays host to the fourth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on April 28-30. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
As part of the rejigged sprint race format, qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Friday evening.

The results of the sprint race will have no bearing on the starting order for the main event on Sunday.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit.

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

Qualifying

 13:00 14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

 18:30

Sprint Q

08:30

09:30

10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

 17:30

14:00
Sprint

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

 23:30

22:30

19:00

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNU
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

 

shares
comments

Rachit Thukral
