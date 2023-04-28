F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

As part of the rejigged sprint race format, qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Friday evening.

The results of the sprint race will have no bearing on the starting order for the main event on Sunday.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit.

Date : Friday, April 28, 2023

: Friday, April 28, 2023 Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Sprint Q 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 Sprint 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPNU

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.