F1 Belgian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Spa-Francorchamps plays host to the 12th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 28-30. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.
Due the sprint weekend format, qualifying at Spa will take place on Friday evening after just a single practice session.
What time does qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Belgian GP will begin at 5pm local time (+2 GMT) at Spa.
- Date: Friday, July 29, 2023
- Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Saturday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST
Update: The start of qualifying has been delayed by 10 minutes due to rain
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|Qualifying
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spa throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Belgian GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|9
|2'03.207
|204.650
|2
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|+0.585
|0.585
|203.683
|3
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|+1.277
|0.692
|202.551
|4
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|+4.941
|3.664
|196.759
|5
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|5
|+5.033
|0.092
|196.618
|6
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|5
|+5.187
|0.154
|196.383
|7
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|8
|+5.860
|0.673
|195.358
|8
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|7
|+6.022
|0.162
|195.114
|9
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+6.112
|0.090
|194.978
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|8
|+6.835
|0.723
|193.894
|11
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|4
|+7.076
|0.241
|193.535
|12
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|+7.092
|0.016
|193.511
|13
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|+7.268
|0.176
|193.250
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|9
|+8.878
|1.610
|190.895
|15
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|8
|+10.795
|1.917
|188.164
|16
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|4
|17
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|18
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|2
|19
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|2
|20
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|View full results
