F1 British GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Silverstone plays host to the 10th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 7-9. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull led the way on Friday, with Max Verstappen topping both practice sessions in the utterly-dominant RB19.
Alex Albon showed rapid pace on Friday for Williams, which is celebrating 800th grands prix with a special livery at Silverstone, finishing third-fastest in both sessions.
What time does qualifying for the British Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone
- Date: Friday, July 08, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Silverstone throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
British GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'28.600
|2
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'29.048
|0.448
|3
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'29.089
|0.489
|4
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'29.268
|0.668
|5
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'29.280
|0.680
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'29.319
|0.719
|7
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'29.357
|0.757
|8
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'29.441
|0.841
|9
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'29.471
|0.871
|10
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'29.658
|1.058
|11
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.691
|1.091
|12
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'29.768
|1.168
|13
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'29.828
|1.228
|14
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'29.874
|1.274
|15
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'30.090
|1.490
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.092
|1.492
|17
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'30.124
|1.524
|18
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'30.321
|1.721
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'30.385
|1.785
|20
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'30.591
|1.991
|View full results
British GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'28.078
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'28.100
|0.022
|3
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'28.296
|0.218
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'28.342
|0.264
|5
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'28.766
|0.688
|6
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.866
|0.788
|7
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'28.880
|0.802
|8
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'28.889
|0.811
|9
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'28.926
|0.848
|10
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'29.134
|1.056
|11
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.225
|1.147
|12
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'29.238
|1.160
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'29.242
|1.164
|14
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'29.260
|1.182
|15
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'29.283
|1.205
|16
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.378
|1.300
|17
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'29.439
|1.361
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.483
|1.405
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.571
|1.493
|20
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|View full results
