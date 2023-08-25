Subscribe
F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Zandvoort plays host to the 13th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on August 25-27 Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

McLaren's Lando Norris led the practice running on Friday, shading home hero Max Verstappen of Red Bull by just 0.023s.

Alex Albon was an impressive third for Williams, while Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top four.

AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo suffered a major crash in FP2 following which he had to be taken to a hospital for precautionary checks.

What time does qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Dutch GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Zandvoort.

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:30

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Zandvoort throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Dutch GP - FP1 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 31 1'11.852 213.388
2 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 22 +0.278 0.278 212.566
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 24 +0.373 0.095 212.286
4 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 27 +0.471 0.098 211.998
5 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 25 +0.595 0.124 211.636
6 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 22 +0.608 0.013 211.598
7 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 30 +0.765 0.157 211.140
8 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 21 +0.806 0.041 211.021
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 21 +0.897 0.091 210.757
10 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 29 +0.950 0.053 210.604
11 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 23 +0.961 0.011 210.572
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +1.043 0.082 210.335
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 26 +1.138 0.095 210.061
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 30 +1.470 0.332 209.110
15 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +1.596 0.126 208.751
16 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 26 +1.667 0.071 208.550
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 20 +1.974 0.307 207.682
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 13 +2.171 0.197 207.130
19 Russian Federation R. Shwartzman Robert Shwartzman Ferrari 39 Ferrari 25 +2.951 0.780 204.970
20 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 2
View full results

Dutch GP - FP2 results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 30 1'11.330 214.950
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 26 +0.023 0.023 214.880
3 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 31 +0.269 0.246 214.142
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 27 +0.308 0.039 214.026
5 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 31 +0.390 0.082 213.781
6 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 30 +0.436 0.046 213.644
7 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 29 +0.487 0.051 213.492
8 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.505 0.018 213.439
9 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 31 +0.527 0.022 213.373
10 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 31 +0.533 0.006 213.355
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 30 +0.585 0.052 213.201
12 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 32 +0.604 0.019 213.145
13 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 30 +0.671 0.067 212.947
14 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 28 +0.679 0.008 212.923
15 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team KICK 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 30 +0.744 0.065 212.731
16 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 31 +0.763 0.019 212.675
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 28 +1.074 0.311 211.761
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 31 +1.363 0.289 210.919
19 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6 +1.571 0.208 210.318
20 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 7 +1.766 0.195 209.757
View full results
shares
comments

