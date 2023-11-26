Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

F1 Abu Dhabi GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 26. Here's how you can watch the final race of the 2023 F1 season on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04, practice their race start procedures at the end of FP2

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after bouncing back from a difficult run in practice.

Ferrari driver Charles Lerclerc will line up alongside Verstappen in second.

What time does the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

The Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday.

  • Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT  / 14:00 CET  / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT  / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT  / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'23.445

227.833
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.139

1'23.584

227.455
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.337

1'23.782

226.917
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.343

1'23.788

226.901
5 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.371

1'23.816

226.825
6 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.523

1'23.968

226.414
7 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.639

1'24.084

226.102
8 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+0.663

1'24.108

226.037
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.726

1'24.171

225.868
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+1.103

1'24.548

224.861
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.914

1'24.359

225.365
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.946

1'24.391

225.279
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.977

1'24.422

225.197
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.994

1'24.439

225.151
15 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.997

1'24.442

225.143
16 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.293

1'24.738

224.357
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.319

1'24.764

224.288
18 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.343

1'24.788

224.225
19 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.714

1'25.159

223.248
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

View full results
shares
comments
Rachit Thukral
