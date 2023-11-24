Subscribe
Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP
News

2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 visits the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 at the start

While the drivers' and teams' championships are long decided, there is a finely poised battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for best-of-the-rest spot that could form an important sub-plot this weekend. 

Only four points separate the two powerhouse squads, with a maximum of 26 on offer in Abu Dhabi.

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

04:30

01:30

20:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30

 19:30

16:00
Quali

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 17:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 13:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 14:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET 

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET 
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET 

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 08:00 ET 

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race:  05:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT

Monday 27th November 2023

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT 

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 24th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST 

Saturday 25th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 26th November 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vbu Dhabi, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft). This is the same allocation that was used in Vegas last week.

