2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 visits the United Arab Emirates this weekend for the final round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on TV.
While the drivers' and teams' championships are long decided, there is a finely poised battle between Ferrari and Mercedes for best-of-the-rest spot that could form an important sub-plot this weekend.
Only four points separate the two powerhouse squads, with a maximum of 26 on offer in Abu Dhabi.
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|
01:30
|
20:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
FP2
|
13:00
|
14:00
|08:00
|
05:00
|00:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|02:30
|
21:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|Quali
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|01:00
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|
05:00
|
00:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 local time
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 17:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 13:00 GMT
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CET
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 14:00 CET
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET
- Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 08:00 ET
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 01:30 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 PT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 PT
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 05:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice: 20:30 - 21:30 AEDT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 21:30 - 22:30 AEDT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
Monday 27th November 2023
- Race: 00:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated the three softest tyres from its range for Vbu Dhabi, namely C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft). This is the same allocation that was used in Vegas last week.
Related video
Latest news
Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024
Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024 Childress wants Kostecki for more NASCAR Cup races in 2024
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP: How to watch, TV times this weekend
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP What we learned from Friday practice at the F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice Marquez “likes” Martin’s mind games with Bagnaia in Valencia MotoGP practice
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1 How Las Vegas thriller exposed the real enemy of racing in Formula 1
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale The remaining scores to be settled in Abu Dhabi's F1 finale
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better What F1 could do to make 2023’s best race even better
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.