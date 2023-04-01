Subscribe
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on April 02. Here's how you can watch the third round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will line up fourth ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

When is the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

  • Date: Sunday, April 02, 2023
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

01:30

02:30

03:30

21:30

18:30

12:30

10:30

07:00

FP2

05:00

 06:00

07:00

 01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

 10:30

FP3

01:30

02:30

03:30

21:30

 18:30

12:30

 10:30

07:00

Q

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

 16:00

14:00

10:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN  and ESPN+
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'16.732
2 63 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'16.968 0.236
3 44 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'17.104 0.372
4 14 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'17.139 0.407
5 55 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'17.270 0.538
6 18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'17.308 0.576
7 16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.369 0.637
8 23 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'17.609 0.877
9 10 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'17.675 0.943
10 27 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'17.735 1.003
11 31 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'17.768 1.036
12 22 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'18.099 1.367
13 4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'18.119 1.387
14 20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.129 1.397
15 21 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'18.335 1.603
16 81 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'18.517 1.785
17 24 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'18.540 1.808
18 2 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'18.557 1.825
19 77 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'18.714 1.982
20 11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull
