2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will line up fourth ahead of the top Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

When is the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Australian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Date : Sunday, April 02, 2023

: Sunday, April 02, 2023 Start time: 15:00 local time / 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 01:30 02:30 03:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 FP2 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 FP3 01:30 02:30 03:30 21:30 18:30 12:30 10:30 07:00 Q 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 16:00 14:00 10:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch the Australian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN and ESPN+

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Australian Grand Prix - Starting grid: