2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the ninth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 leads at the start

Red Bull goes to his home race on the back of eight consecutive wins, with the team yet to be beaten in the 2023 season.

Although its rivals have brought numerous updates to recent races, Red Bull is expected to continue its winning streak to Spielberg, with reigning champion Max Verstappen the favourite to take the top honours on Sunday.

The Austrian GP will mark the return of the sprint race format, with a short 30-minute contest to be held on Saturday. 

2023 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 BST
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST 

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST 

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 CEST
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST 

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT 

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 06:00 - 06:44 ET / 03:00 - 03:44 PT
  • Sprint: 10:30 - 11:00 ET / 07:30 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST 
  • Sprint Shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 AEST

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Sprint: 00:30 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Sprint Shootout: 19:00 - 19:44 JST
  • Sprint: 23:30 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 SAT / 13:00 - 13:44 EAT
  • Sprint: 16:30 - 17:00 SAT / 17:30 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Austrian GP session timings in India

Friday 30th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 1st July 2023

  • Sprint Shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 IST
  • Sprint: 20:00 - 20:30

Sunday 2nd July 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Austrian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Austrian GP.

