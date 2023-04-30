2023 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on April 30. Here's how you can watch the fourth round of the 2023 F1 season.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will line up on pole position after topping Friday's qualifying session, with Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez starting right behind him in second and third position.
When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circut.
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Start time: 15:00 local time / 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CET / 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
05:30
|
02:30
|
19:30
|
18:30
|
15:00
|
Qualifying
|13:00
|14:00
|
15:00
|09:00
|
06:00
|23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
Sprint Q
|
08:30
|
09:30
|
10:30
|
04:30
|01:30
|
18:30
|17:30
|
14:00
|Sprint
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|23:30
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Race
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
07:00
|
04:00
|
21:00
|
20:00
|16:30
How can I watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'40.203
|2
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'40.391
|0.188
|3
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'40.495
|0.292
|4
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'41.016
|0.813
|5
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'41.177
|0.974
|6
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'41.253
|1.050
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'41.281
|1.078
|8
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'41.581
|1.378
|9
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'41.611
|1.408
|10
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'41.611
|1.408
|11
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'41.654
|1.451
|12
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'41.798
|1.595
|13
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'41.818
|1.615
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'42.259
|2.056
|15
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'42.395
|2.192
|16
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'42.642
|2.439
|17
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'42.755
|2.552
|18
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'43.417
|3.214
|19
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'44.853
|4.650
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'55.282
|15.079
