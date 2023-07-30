Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

F1 Belgian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 30. Here's how you can watch the 12th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position, with Red Bull driver Sergio Perez joining him on the front row.

Lewis Hamilton, the most successful driver at Spa on the current grid, will line up third for Mercedes.

A five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change means runaway championship leader Max Verstappen will take the start from sixth place.

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Belgian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Spa-Francorchamps.

  • Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00
Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30
Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 1'46.988 235.675
2 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.057 235.549
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.099 235.457
4 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +0.164 235.314
5 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.377 234.847
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'46.168 237.495
7 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.681 234.184
8 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.817 233.888
9 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.855 233.806
10 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.853 231.662
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +6.160 222.844
12 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +6.683 221.819
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +7.172 220.868
14 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +7.706 219.840
15 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +9.384 216.670
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +13.326 209.571
17 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +13.844 208.673
18 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +14.547 207.466
19 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull +15.171 206.406
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +16.178 204.718
View full results
shares
comments

