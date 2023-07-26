2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Subscribe
Formula 1 travels to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 11th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Belgian GP will run to the sprint format, which means teams will only get one practice session before qualifying. With rain expected to hit the track on Friday, teams may get little-to-no dry running before the set-up of their cars is frozen under parc ferme rules.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver from the current grid at Spa with four victories, the most recent of which came in 2020. The last two races in Belgium, however, were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00
Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30
Sprint Q

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30
Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 BST
  • Sprint race: 15:30 - 16:30 BST

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 CEST
  • Sprint race: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US 

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 06:00 - 06:44 ET / 03:00 - 03:44 PT
  • Sprint race: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT 

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Sprint shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 AEST

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Sprint race: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Sprint shootout: 19:00 - 19:44 JST
  • Sprint race: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 SAT / 13:00 - 13:44 EAT
  • Sprint race: 16:30 - 17:30 SAT / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India

Friday 28th July 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST 

Saturday 29th July 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 IST
  • Sprint race: 20:00 - 21:00

Sunday 30th July 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Belgian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Belgian GP, which form the middle of its range.

