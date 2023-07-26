2023 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 11th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix.
The Belgian GP will run to the sprint format, which means teams will only get one practice session before qualifying. With rain expected to hit the track on Friday, teams may get little-to-no dry running before the set-up of their cars is frozen under parc ferme rules.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver from the current grid at Spa with four victories, the most recent of which came in 2020. The last two races in Belgium, however, were won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
2023 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|Qualifying
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|Sprint Q
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|19:00
|
15:30
|Sprint
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
16:30
|
10:30
|
07:30
|00:30¹
|
23:30
|
20:00
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Sprint shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 BST
- Sprint race: 15:30 - 16:30 BST
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Sprint shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 CEST
- Sprint race: 16:30 - 17:30 CEST
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Sprint shootout: 06:00 - 06:44 ET / 03:00 - 03:44 PT
- Sprint race: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Qualifying: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Sprint shootout: 20:00 - 20:44 AEST
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Sprint race: 00:30 - 01:30 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
- Sprint shootout: 19:00 - 19:44 JST
- Sprint race: 23:30 - 00:30 JST
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Sprint shootout: 12:00 - 12:44 SAT / 13:00 - 13:44 EAT
- Sprint race: 16:30 - 17:30 SAT / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India
Friday 28th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 29th July 2023
- Sprint shootout: 15:30 - 16:14 IST
- Sprint race: 20:00 - 21:00
Sunday 30th July 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Belgian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Belgian GP, which form the middle of its range.
