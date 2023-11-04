2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Brazilian Grand Prix sprint event, passing polewinner Lando Norris of McLaren at the start of the 24-lap race.
Verstappen jumped ahead of Norris at the first corner to win the final sprint event of the season by over 4s.
Norris and George Russell (Mercedes) then swapped second place in the early stages, which allowed Verstappen to pull away.
The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez also passed Russell to come through and finish a distant third behind Norris.
2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Gap
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|24
|-
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|24
|-4.287
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|24
|-13.617
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|24
|-25.879
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24
|-28.560
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|24
|-29.210
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|-34.726
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|24
|-35.106
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|24
|-35.303
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|24
|-38.219
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|24
|-39.061
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|24
|-39.478
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|24
|-40.621
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|24
|-42.848
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|24
|-43.394
|16
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|24
|-56.507
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|24
|-58.723
|18
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|24
|-1'00.330
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|24
|-1'00.749
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|24
|-1'00.945
How the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint unfolded
Norris led the charge to Turn 1 from pole position but Verstappen sent his car past him down the inside of the Senna Esses, as Russell did likewise to sprint past Perez for third.
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) passed Perez for fourth around the outside of Descida do Lago and then Russell passed Norris for second at Bico de Pato on the opening lap.
Hamilton and Perez swapped places on lap two, with Perez making it stick a lap later – with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also getting involved.
Norris repassed Russell for second on lap five, with Perez picking off Russell three laps later – but the Mercedes driver quickly grabbed the spot back. Perez tried again two laps later and managed to keep the position this time.
Verstappen had pulled 2s clear of Norris with six laps to go, having managed his tyres through the high-speed corners, only significantly moving away from him in the closing stages. Behind them, third-placed Perez finished well ahead of Russell.
Hamilton was passed by Leclerc with three laps remaining and then Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) followed suit a lap later.
The best battle on track was for the final point in eighth, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz battled hard to keep Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) behind him. Piastri passed Ricciardo on lap 15, which allowed Sainz to pull clear, but Ricciardo retook Piastri with two laps to go.
Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) surged through the field after his qualifying shunt with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) to finish 11th, right on Piastri’s tail – despite briefly getting ahead at the start of the final lap.
2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Kp/h
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'14.422
|208.438
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'14.540
|0.118
|208.108
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'14.647
|0.225
|207.810
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'15.008
|0.586
|206.809
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'15.209
|0.787
|206.257
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'15.276
|0.854
|206.073
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'15.362
|0.940
|205.838
|8
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'15.411
|0.989
|205.704
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'15.460
|1.038
|205.571
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'15.463
|1.041
|205.562
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'15.464
|1.042
|205.560
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'15.467
|1.045
|205.552
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'15.472
|1.050
|205.538
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'15.477
|1.055
|205.524
|15
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'15.496
|1.074
|205.473
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'15.532
|1.110
|205.375
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'15.536
|1.114
|205.364
|18
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'15.598
|1.176
|205.195
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'15.738
|1.316
|204.816
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'15.837
|1.415
|204.549
What happened in Brazilian GP sprint shootout qualifying?
Norris took pole, ahead of Verstappen and Perez.
Brazilian GP sprint shootout results: Norris on pole from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
| Delay
[s]
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'10.622
|-
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.683
|0.061
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.756
|0.134
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'10.857
|0.235
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'10.940
|0.318
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.019
|0.397
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'11.077
|0.455
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.122
|0.500
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.126
|0.504
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.189
|0.567
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.727
|1.105
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.752
|1.130
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'11.822
|1.200
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'11.872
|1.250
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|-
|-
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'12.388
|1.766
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'12.482
|1.860
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'12.497
|1.875
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.525
|1.903
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.615
|1.993
What happened in Brazilian GP SQ1?
Sainz set the fastest time of 1m11.796s, under a tenth clear of Norris, Hamilton and Verstappen.
Falling at the first hurdle were Ocon – who shunted heavily after clipping Alonso at the bottom of the Senna Esses, which red flagged the session – Lance Stroll (Aston), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Alex Albon (Williams) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).
Brazilian GP SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Norris
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.796
|4
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.824
|0.028
|6
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.870
|0.074
|5
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'11.888
|0.092
|7
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.976
|0.180
|5
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'12.058
|0.262
|4
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'12.107
|0.311
|6
|8
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'12.136
|0.340
|4
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'12.175
|0.379
|5
|10
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'12.218
|0.422
|7
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'12.224
|0.428
|6
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'12.229
|0.433
|5
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'12.303
|0.507
|5
|14
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'12.356
|0.560
|6
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'12.358
|0.562
|6
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'12.388
|0.592
|5
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'12.482
|0.686
|6
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'12.497
|0.701
|5
|19
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.525
|0.729
|5
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'12.615
|0.819
|6
What happened in Brazilian GP SQ2?
Norris set the quickest time of 1m11.221s, 0.009s ahead of Perez.
Knocked out at this point were the Haases of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alonso, who didn’t go out after his SQ1 shunt.
Brazilian GP SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.221
|6
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'11.230
|0.009
|6
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'11.262
|0.041
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.423
|0.202
|3
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'11.473
|0.252
|6
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'11.476
|0.255
|6
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.491
|0.270
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'11.516
|0.295
|6
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.648
|0.427
|5
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.676
|0.455
|3
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.727
|0.506
|6
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'11.752
|0.531
|6
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'11.822
|0.601
|3
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'11.872
|0.651
|3
What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix SQ3?
Norris grabbed pole with a lap of 1m10.622s, 0.061s ahead of Verstappen.
Perez was a tenth off in third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton.
Tsunoda qualified sixth from Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz and Piastri.
Brazilian GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'10.622
|3
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.683
|0.061
|3
|3
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'10.756
|0.134
|3
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'10.857
|0.235
|3
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'10.940
|0.318
|3
|6
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.019
|0.397
|3
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'11.077
|0.455
|3
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'11.122
|0.500
|3
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'11.126
|0.504
|3
|10
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'11.189
|0.567
|3
