2023 F1 Brazilian GP: TV times and how to stream in the US
The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship continues this Sunday with the Brazilian Grand Prix, and here’s how you can watch the action on ESPN in the United States.
When is the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?
This year’s race, officially called the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, takes place on Sunday 5 November, and is broadcast on ESPN2 at 12:00pm ET from Interlagos.
This is a sprint format weekend, so qualifying takes place on Friday after a single practice session. The sprint event happens on Saturday after a ‘sprint shootout’ qualifying.
Which channels show F1 on TV in the USA?
All Formula 1 races will be shown live on U.S. TV by either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC this year, as well as being streamed live or on-demand via its digital platform.
To make sure you don’t miss any of the action across practice, qualifying or racing – which will vary across its channels during the season – here’s how to tune in this weekend.
F1 Brazilian GP ESPN TV schedule
Friday 3 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Practice 1:
|
10:25am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Qualifying:
|
1.55pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
Ted’s Qualifying Notebook:
|
4:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Saturday 4 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Sprint Shootout:
|
9:55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Sprint Race:
|
2:55pm ET
|
ESPNews
|
Ted’s Sprint Notebook:
|
4:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
Sunday 5 November
|
Session/show
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Grand Prix Sunday:
|
10:30am ET
|
ESPNews
|
Race:
|
11.55am ET
|
ESPN2
|
Checkered Flag:
|
2:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Ted’s Notebook:
|
3:00pm ET
|
ESPN3
|
Race Replay:
|
7:00pm ET
|
ESPNews
Please note that daylight saving ends in the U.S. at 2:00am ET on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Mercedes AMG, 1st position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme
What happened in last year's F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?
George Russell scored his maiden F1 victory, leading a Mercedes 1-2 with Lewis Hamilton. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz finished third, while Max Verstappen could only finish sixth after an early clash with the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
His race was further soured by him refusing to obey team orders to let team-mate Sergio Perez past him.
Can I stream live F1 races in America?
Viewers in the United States can subscribe to F1 TV (f1tv.formula1.com) to stream the race on a device of their choice or via ESPN’s digital platform (espn.com/watch) with subscriptions.
All sessions will be streamed on the ESPN app and be available on demand.
Where can I watch the entire 2023 F1 season on TV?
Here are all the race dates and start times for the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, including which channel the race is being shown on in the United States.
|
Date
|
Race
|
Lights out
|
Channel
|
March 5
|
Bahrain GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
March 19
|
Saudi Arabian GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
April 2
|
Australian GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
April 30
|
Azerbaijan GP
|
7:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
May 7
|
Miami GP
|
3:30pm ET
|
ABC
|
May 21
|
Emilia Romagna GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
May 28
|
Monaco GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ABC
|
June 4
|
Spanish GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
June 18
|
Canadian GP
|
2:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
July 2
|
Austrian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 9
|
British GP
|
10:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
July 23
|
Hungarian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
July 30
|
Belgian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
August 27
|
Dutch GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 3
|
Italian GP
|
9:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 17
|
Singapore GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
September 24
|
Japanese GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN2
|
October 8
|
Qatar GP
|
1:00pm ET
|
ESPN
|
October 22
|
United States GP
|
3:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
October 29
|
Mexican GP
|
4:00pm ET
|
ABC
|
November 5
|
Brazilian GP
|
12:00pm ET
|
ESPN2
|
November 19
|
Las Vegas GP
|
1:00am ET
|
ESPN
|
November 26
|
Abu Dhabi GP
|
8:00am ET
|
ESPN
