Formula 1 Brazilian GP
F1 Brazilian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on November 5. Here's how you can watch the 20th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Published
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc joining him on the front row.

What time does the Brazilian Grand Prix start?

The Brazilian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-3 GMT) at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

  • Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT  / 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

15:30

10:30

07:30

01:30¹

23:30

20:00

Quali

18:00

19:00

 14:00

11:00

 05:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

Shootout

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00¹

19:30
Sprint

18:30

19:30

14:30

11:30

 05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30¹

How can I watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'10.727

219.327
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.294

1'11.021

218.419
3 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.617

1'11.344

217.431
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.660

1'11.387

217.300
5 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.742

1'11.469

217.050
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+1.260

1'11.987

215.488
7 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.262

1'11.989

215.482
8 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.863

1'11.590

216.683
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.594

1'12.321

214.493
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

1'10.547

219.887
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

1'10.723

219.340
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.113

1'10.840

218.977
14 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

1'10.562

219.840
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

1'10.567

219.825
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.110

1'10.837

218.987
17 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.116

1'10.843

218.968
18 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.228

1'10.955

218.623
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+0.308

1'11.035

218.376
20 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.548

1'11.275

217.641
View full results
