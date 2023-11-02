Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
News

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Sao Paulo this weekend for the 20th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix on TV.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Mercedes have won the last two races at Interlagos, with Lewis Hamilton triumphing in 2021 (his last victory till date) and George Russell claiming top top honours in '22.

Max Verstappen hasn't won a race in Brazil since 2019.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

14:30

15:30

10:30

07:30

01:30¹

23:30

20:00

Quali

18:00

19:00

 14:00

11:00

 05:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

Shootout

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

 23:00¹

19:30
Sprint

18:30

19:30

14:30

11:30

 05:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

Race 

17:00

18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30¹

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Brazil

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 11:00 - 11:44 local time
  • Sprint: 15:30 - 16:30 local time

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 GMT

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 GMT
  • Sprint: 18:30 GMT

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Race: 17:00 GMT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CET

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CET
  • Sprint: 19:30 CET

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Race: 18:00 CET

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in the US 

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 ET / 07:30 - 08:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 14:00 -15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 10:00 - 10:44 ET / 07:00 - 07:44 PT
  • Sprint: 14:30 / 11:30 PT 

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Race: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

Please note that daylight saving ends in the US at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Free Practice: 01:30 - 02:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 01:00 - 01:44 AEDT
  • Sprint: 05:30 AEDT

Monday 6th November 2023

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Qualifying: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
  • Sprint shootout: 23:00 - 23:44 JST 

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Sprint: 03:30 JST

Monday 30th October 2023

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 SAT / 17:30 - 18:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT 

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 SAT / 17:00 - 17:44 EAT
  • Sprint: 20:30 SAT / 21:30 EAT

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Brazilian GP session timings in India

Friday 3rd November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 23:30 - 23:30 IST 

Saturday 4th November 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 19:30 - 20:14 IST

Sunday 5th November 2023

  • Sprint: 00:00 IST
  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Brazilian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Interlagos.

