F1 British GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 9. Here's how you can watch the 10th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant showing in qualifying, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri lining up second and third after an impressive performance from the McLaren duo.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will be fourth and fifth on the grid, ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Sergio Perez will take the start from 16th after being eliminated in Q1.
When is the F1 British Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 British GP will begin at 3pm local time (+1 GMT) at Silverstone.
- Date: Sunday, July 09, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Monday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
How can I watch the British Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 British Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 British Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'26.720
|2
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'26.961
|0.241
|3
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'27.092
|0.372
|4
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'27.136
|0.416
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'27.148
|0.428
|6
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'27.155
|0.435
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'27.211
|0.491
|8
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'27.530
|0.810
|9
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'27.659
|0.939
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'27.689
|0.969
|11
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'28.896
|2.176
|12
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.935
|2.215
|13
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'28.956
|2.236
|14
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'29.031
|2.311
|15
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'29.968
|3.248
|16
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.025
|3.305
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'30.123
|3.403
|18
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'30.513
|3.793
|19
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'32.378
|5.658
|20
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|View full results
Related video
Fuel burn set for F1 return as result of 2026 engine plan
What F1 GPS data reveals about McLaren’s shining Silverstone qualifying
Latest news
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race #8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.