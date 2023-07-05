2023 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Silverstone this weekend for the 10th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 British Grand Prix.
Red Bull may have been unbeaten in 2023, but the Austrian squad has yet to register a win at Silverstone since F1 switched to V6 turbo hybrid engines in 2014. Red Bull's last victory at the British GP came back in 2012, courtesy of Mark Webber, with all subsequent races won by either Mercedes or Ferrari.
That is not to say Red Bull is not the favourite for Silverstone, and all odds points toward another Max Verstappen triumph. However, one can expect Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari - or at least one of these three teams - to be closer to Red Bull this time around.
2023 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 15:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 16:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
Monday 10th July 2023
- Race: 00:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 23:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India
Friday 7th July 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 8th July 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30
Sunday 9th July 2023
- Race: 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the British GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.
Related video
Mercedes still believes Red Bull can be beaten, as new front wing lifts hopes
The Silverstone F1 test that could save driver lives and tracks from layout changes
