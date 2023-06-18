F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on June 18. Here's how you can watch the eighth round of the 2023 F1 season.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.
Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1 Team qualified second, but received a 3-place grid penalty for speeding under red flags and will start fifth.
The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start down in 10th and 11th respectively.
When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?
The 2023 F1 Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
03:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
FP2
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|07:00¹
|
06:30¹
|02:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Q
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'25.858
|2
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'27.286
|1.428
|3
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'27.627
|1.769
|4
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'27.893
|2.035
|5
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'27.102
|1.244
|6
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'27.945
|2.087
|7
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'28.046
|2.188
|8
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'31.349
|5.491
|9
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|10
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'20.615
|11
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'29.294
|3.436
|12
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'20.959
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'21.678
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'21.821
|15
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'22.886
|16
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'21.484
|17
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'23.137
|18
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'23.337
|19
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'22.746
|20
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'23.342
