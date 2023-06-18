Subscribe
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

F1 Canadian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on June 18. Here's how you can watch the eighth round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position ahead of Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas F1 Team qualified second, but received a 3-place grid penalty for speeding under red flags and will start fifth.

The Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will share the second row of the grid, while Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start down in 10th and 11th respectively.



When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Canadian GP will begin at 2pm local time (-4 GMT) at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

  • Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Start time: 14:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

03:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

FP2

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:30¹

 02:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

How can I watch the Canadian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'25.858
2 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'27.286 1.428
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'27.627 1.769
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'27.893 2.035
5 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'27.102 1.244
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'27.945 2.087
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'28.046 2.188
8 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'31.349 5.491
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'20.615
11 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'29.294 3.436
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'20.959
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'21.678
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'21.821
15 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'22.886
16 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'21.484
17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'23.137
18 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'23.337
19 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'22.746
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'23.342
View full results
