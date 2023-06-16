2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen goes to Montreal with an extended lead of 53 points following his fifth win of the 2023 F1 season in Barcelona a fortnight ago.

Lewis Hamilton is only fourth in the standings behind Verstappen, Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso, but he is the joint-most successful driver at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve with seven career wins.

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:30¹ 02:30¹ FP3 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Canadian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Canadian GP, are the three softest compounds in its range.