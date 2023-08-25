Subscribe
Previous / Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in Next / Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Zandvoort this weekend for the 13th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

After a month-long break, F1 returns to action this weekend with the Dutch GP. Red Bull has dominated F1 in 2023, winning every race in the first half of the season, and there is nothing to suggest that this trend wouldn't continue in the Netherlands, the home turf of Max Verstappen.

2023 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

14:00

 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:30

 19:30

FP3

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

19:30

 18:30

15:00

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US 

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 -11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 JST 

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 25th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST 

Saturday 26th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30

Sunday 27th August 2023

  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Dutch GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: Red Bull deserves dominance, F1 shouldn’t step in

Norris: McLaren has adjusted to "new reality" of being F1 podium fighters
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Dutch GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

WEC

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury Ricciardo focused on "right way" F1 recovery after Dutch GP injury

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP What we learned from Friday F1 practice at the Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice F1 results: Lando Norris fastest in Dutch GP practice

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz Ferrari risks missing Q3 as high-downforce struggles continue - Sainz

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years The Verstappen trait Hulkenberg aimed to replicate during his F1 wilderness years

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe