2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

After a month-long break, F1 returns to action this weekend with the Dutch GP. Red Bull has dominated F1 in 2023, winning every race in the first half of the season, and there is nothing to suggest that this trend wouldn't continue in the Netherlands, the home turf of Max Verstappen.

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:30 19:30 FP3 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 -11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 JST

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 25th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 26th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30

Sunday 27th August 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Dutch GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range.