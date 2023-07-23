Subscribe
F1 Hungarian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 23. Here's how you can watch the 11th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took a surprise pole position after beating Red Bull's Max Verstappen by 0.003s in a tight qualifying session at the Hungaroring. 

Hamilton is the most successful driver in Hungary in F1's history, with eight grand prix wins to his name - including three in a row between 2018-20.

Lando Norris and Osca Piastri will share the second row of the grid as McLaren was able to continue the strong form it first displayed at Silverstone earlier this month.

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The 2023 F1 Hungarian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Hungaroring.

  • Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

FP2

15:00

 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:30¹

 20:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 1'16.609 205.871
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull +0.003 205.863
3 United Kingdom L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes +0.085 205.643
4 Australia O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.296 205.078
5 China Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.362 204.903
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.383 204.847
7 Finland V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.425 204.735
8 Spain F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.426 204.732
9 Mexico S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +0.436 204.706
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +0.577 204.332
11 Spain C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.094 202.972
12 France E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +1.232 202.613
13 Australia D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.393 202.194
14 Canada L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +1.535 201.827
15 France P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +1.608 201.639
16 Thailand A. Albon Alex Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +2.308 199.850
17 Japan Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.310 199.845
18 United Kingdom G. Russell George Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +2.418 199.572
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +2.597 199.121
20 United States L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +2.639 199.015
View full results
