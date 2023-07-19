2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Lewis Hamilton is the most successful F1 driver in history at the Hungaroring, having won the race eight times in his illustrious career - including in his rookie season back in 2007.

However, Max Verstappen's dominance in 2023 means Hamilton is unlikely to add to the tally this weekend. The Dutchman has been near-untouchable in F1 this season, with his victory at Silvestone marking his sixth successive triumph of the campaign and eighth overall.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez won the other two races at Jeddah and Baku, but his recent qualifying form leaves Verstappen as the favourite for the Hungarian GP.

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 08:00 01:00¹ 00:30¹ 20:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 14:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in the US

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 22:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP session timings in India

Friday 21st July 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 22nd July 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30

Sunday 23rd July 2023

Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Hungarian GP, which are the three softest compounds in its range.