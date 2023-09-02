Subscribe
2023 F1 Italian GP qualifying results: Sainz on pole for Ferrari

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the Italian Grand Prix, round 14 of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, at Monza.

Charles Bradley
By:

Sainz will start ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Italian Grand Prix grid: Sainz on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.294  
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.307 0.013
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.361 0.067
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'20.671 0.377
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.688 0.394
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.760 0.466
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.785 0.491
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.820 0.526
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.979 0.685
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.417 1.123
11  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.594 1.300
12  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.758 1.464
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.776 1.482
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.940 1.646
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.944 1.650
16  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.390 2.096
17  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.545 2.251
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.548 2.254
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.592 2.298
20  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.860 2.566

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q1?

As per the alternative tyre allocation rules, this session was run on the hard rubber. After having a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits, Verstappen set the quickest time of 1m21.573s.

Both Ferraris were pinged for not adhering to the minimum lap times in this session, and faced a stewards inquiry that decided no further action.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon (who suffered a trip through the gravel at Ascari), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin).

Italian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Albon

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.573   9
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.661 0.088 9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'21.788 0.215 9
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.852 0.279 9
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.911 0.338 9
2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.930 0.357 9
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.965 0.392 9
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.977 0.404 9
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.995 0.422 9
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.043 0.470 8
11  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'22.106 0.533 10
12  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'22.112 0.539 9
13  63 George Russell Mercedes 1'22.148 0.575 9
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.249 0.676 8
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'22.343 0.770 10
16  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.390 0.817 8
17  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'22.545 0.972 7
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.548 0.975 8
19  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.592 1.019 8
20  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'22.860 1.287 9

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q2?

On medium tyres, Sainz set the early pace at 1m20.991s, 0.044s ahead of Verstappen.

Leclerc beat that with 1m20.977s on his final run but Verstappen then topped both Ferraris with a last-gasp 1m20.937s to deny a Ferrari 1-2 by 0.04s.

Knocked out at this point were the AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda (who failed to progress by just 0.013s) and Liam Lawson, Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Italian Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.937   6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.977 0.040 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.991 0.054 5
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.240 0.303 6
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'21.272 0.335 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.369 0.432 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'21.382 0.445 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.527 0.590 8
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.543 0.606 5
10  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.581 0.644 8
11  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.594 0.657 6
12  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.758 0.821 6
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.776 0.839 6
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'21.940 1.003 6
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'21.944 1.007 6

What happened in Italian Grand Prix Q3?

On soft tyres, Ferrari took an early 1-2 with Sainz setting the pace at 1m20.532s, 0.032s ahead of Leclerc. Verstappen was only third after running wide on the exit of Roggia, which cost him a vital tenth.

Pole changed hands three times in the final seconds as Leclerc produced 1m20.361s, which was beaten by Verstappen’s 1m20.307s and then Sainz unleashed 1m20.294s, taking the top spot by 0.013s.

George Russell will start fourth for Mercedes, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Alex Albon (Williams), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lando Norris (McLaren) and Fernando Alonso (Aston).

Italian Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'20.294   6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.307 0.013 6
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'20.361 0.067 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'20.671 0.377 6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.688 0.394 6
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.760 0.466 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.785 0.491 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.820 0.526 6
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'20.979 0.685 6
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.417 1.123 6

 

