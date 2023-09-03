F1 Italian GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 3. Here's how you can watch the 14th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start the race from pole position after topping qualifying in front of the Tifosi.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up second and will be hoping to chase down Sainz and set a new record for most consecutive grand prix victories. He equalled the previous record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 at the Dutch GP.
What time does the Italian Grand Prix start?
The Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.
- Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Italian Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Italian Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'20.294
|259.730
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.013
|259.688
|3
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.067
|259.513
|4
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.377
|258.516
|5
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+0.394
|258.462
|6
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+0.466
|258.231
|7
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.491
|258.151
|8
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.526
|258.040
|9
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.685
|257.533
|10
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+1.123
|256.147
|11
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.300
|255.592
|12
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.464
|255.079
|13
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+1.482
|255.023
|14
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+1.646
|254.513
|15
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+1.650
|254.500
|16
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+2.096
|253.122
|17
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+2.251
|252.647
|18
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+2.254
|252.638
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.298
|252.503
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+2.566
|251.687
|View full results
