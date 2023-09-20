2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's winning streak came to an end in Singapore last weekend, with Carlos Sainz scoring an emphatic victory for Ferrari from pole position. However, all signs point to the status quo returning at Suzuka, with the Honda-powered Red Bull squad favourite to take top honors in front of Japanese fans.

Max Verstappen won last time out at Suzuka, leading a 1-2 for Red Bull ahead of Sergio Perez. The previous six races in Japan, dating back to the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, were all won by Mercedes.

2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 12:30 11:30 08:00 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 12:30 11:30 08:00 Q 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Saturday 224th September 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 06:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 07:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 01:00 ET

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 21st September 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Race: 22:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 15:00 AEST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 14:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India

Friday 22nd September 2023

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Saturday 23rd September 2023

Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST

Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30

Sunday 24th September 2023

Race: 10:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Japanese Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Japanese GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The selection has been made taking into account the high demands of the Suzuka circuit.