2023 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 16th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix.
Red Bull's winning streak came to an end in Singapore last weekend, with Carlos Sainz scoring an emphatic victory for Ferrari from pole position. However, all signs point to the status quo returning at Suzuka, with the Honda-powered Red Bull squad favourite to take top honors in front of Japanese fans.
Max Verstappen won last time out at Suzuka, leading a 1-2 for Red Bull ahead of Sergio Perez. The previous six races in Japan, dating back to the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, were all won by Mercedes.
2023 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|
19:30
|
12:30
|
11:30
|
08:00
|
FP2
|
06:00
|07:00
|
08:00
|02:00
|
23:00
|16:00
|
15:00
|11:30
|
FP3
|
02:30
|
03:30
|
04:30
|
22:30
|19:30
|
12:30
|11:30
|
08:00
|
Q
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|16:00
|
15:00
|
11:30
|
Race
|
05:00
|
06:00
|
07:00
|
01:00
|
22:00
|
15:00
|
14:00
|10:30
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Saturday 224th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:30 - 04:30 BST
- Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 06:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 07:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 21st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 ET
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 01:00 ET
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 21st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 PT
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Race: 22:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 AEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 15:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 JST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 14:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 SAT / 05:30 - 06:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAT / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 07:00 SAT / 08:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 12:30 IST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 IST
- Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 10:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Japanese Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Japanese GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The selection has been made taking into account the high demands of the Suzuka circuit.
Gasly: FIA’s F1 penalty stance isn’t “black and white”
Mercedes: No qualms about throwing away “really fast” W14 F1 car
Latest news
McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car
McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car McLaren not achieved even 50% of what it wants from MCL60 F1 car
Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider
Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider Redding joins Bonovo in WSBK 2024 as BMW retains him as factory rider
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium Why TV cameras didn't show Mercedes celebrating Hamilton's Singapore F1 podium
How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another
How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another How one Marquez’s MotoGP switch can inspire another
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.