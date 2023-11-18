2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole

Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and George Russell (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was second quickest but drops down to 12th with a 10-place grid penalty.

Las Vegas Grand Prix grid: Leclerc on pole from Verstappen

What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q1?

Leclerc set the pace at 1m33.617s, two tenths ahead of Sainz.

Falling at the first hurdle were Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine, who almost got hit by Verstappen at Turn 1 on his final attempt), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).

Las Vegas Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'33.617 8 2 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'33.851 0.234 8 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'34.137 0.520 8 4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'34.190 0.573 8 5 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'34.265 0.648 10 6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'34.272 0.655 10 7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'34.305 0.688 9 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'34.307 0.690 8 9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'34.337 0.720 10 10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'34.422 0.805 9 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'34.504 0.887 10 12 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'34.525 0.908 10 13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'34.574 0.957 8 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'34.634 1.017 8 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'34.683 1.066 10 16 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'34.703 1.086 9 17 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'34.834 1.217 10 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'34.849 1.232 10 19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'34.850 1.233 10 20 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'36.447 2.830 9

What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q2?

Leclerc against set the quickest time at 1m32.775s, over half a second clear of Sainz.

Knocked out at this point were Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin, who also has a five-place grid penalty for overtaking under yellows in practice) and Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri).

Las Vegas Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.775 9 2 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'33.338 0.563 8 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'33.351 0.576 7 4 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'33.494 0.719 8 5 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'33.572 0.797 6 6 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'33.588 0.813 8 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.617 0.842 8 8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'33.664 0.889 7 9 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'33.733 0.958 8 10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.809 1.034 6 11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'33.837 1.062 7 12 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'33.855 1.080 6 13 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'33.979 1.204 7 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'34.199 1.424 8 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'34.308 1.533 8

What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Leclerc set the bar at 1m33.021s, 0.022s faster than Sainz.

On the final runs, Leclerc improved to 1m32.726s, 0.044s ahead of Sainz on 1m32.770s.

But Sainz has a 10-place grid penalty for replacing power unit components after his car was wrecked by hitting a loose water valve cover in FP1, and he will start 12th.

Verstappen aborted his final attempt but will start alongside Leclerc on the front row.

Russell was fourth fastest, and will start third, ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).

Las Vegas Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole