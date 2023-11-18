2023 F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the penultimate round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
Leclerc will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and George Russell (Mercedes) after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
The second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz was second quickest but drops down to 12th with a 10-place grid penalty.
Las Vegas Grand Prix grid: Leclerc on pole from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Gap
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.726
|-
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.104
|0.378
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33.112
|0.386
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'33.239
|0.513
|5
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.323
|0.597
|6
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.513
|0.787
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.525
|0.799
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.537
|0.811
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.555
|0.829
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'33.837
|1.111
|11
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.855
|1.129
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'32.770
|0.044
|10-place penalty, additional power unit element has been used
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.979
|1.253
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'34.308
|1.582
|15
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.703
|1.977
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.834
|2.108
|17
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'34.849
|2.123
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.850
|2.124
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'34.199
|1.473
|5-place penalty for overtaking under yellow flag conditions
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'36.447
|3.721
What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q1?
Leclerc set the pace at 1m33.617s, two tenths ahead of Sainz.
Falling at the first hurdle were Lando Norris (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine, who almost got hit by Verstappen at Turn 1 on his final attempt), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri).
Las Vegas Grand Prix Q1 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'33.617
|8
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'33.851
|0.234
|8
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'34.137
|0.520
|8
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'34.190
|0.573
|8
|5
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'34.265
|0.648
|10
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.272
|0.655
|10
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'34.305
|0.688
|9
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'34.307
|0.690
|8
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'34.337
|0.720
|10
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'34.422
|0.805
|9
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'34.504
|0.887
|10
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'34.525
|0.908
|10
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'34.574
|0.957
|8
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'34.634
|1.017
|8
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'34.683
|1.066
|10
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.703
|1.086
|9
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'34.834
|1.217
|10
|18
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'34.849
|1.232
|10
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'34.850
|1.233
|10
|20
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'36.447
|2.830
|9
What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q2?
Leclerc against set the quickest time at 1m32.775s, over half a second clear of Sainz.
Knocked out at this point were Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin, who also has a five-place grid penalty for overtaking under yellows in practice) and Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri).
Las Vegas Grand Prix Q2 results: Leclerc fastest from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.775
|9
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'33.338
|0.563
|8
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33.351
|0.576
|7
|4
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'33.494
|0.719
|8
|5
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.572
|0.797
|6
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.588
|0.813
|8
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.617
|0.842
|8
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.664
|0.889
|7
|9
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.733
|0.958
|8
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.809
|1.034
|6
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'33.837
|1.062
|7
|12
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.855
|1.080
|6
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.979
|1.204
|7
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'34.199
|1.424
|8
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'34.308
|1.533
|8
What happened in Las Vegas Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Leclerc set the bar at 1m33.021s, 0.022s faster than Sainz.
On the final runs, Leclerc improved to 1m32.726s, 0.044s ahead of Sainz on 1m32.770s.
But Sainz has a 10-place grid penalty for replacing power unit components after his car was wrecked by hitting a loose water valve cover in FP1, and he will start 12th.
Verstappen aborted his final attempt but will start alongside Leclerc on the front row.
Russell was fourth fastest, and will start third, ahead of Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Alex Albon (Williams), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Kevin Magnussen (Haas) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin).
Las Vegas Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.726
|6
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'32.770
|0.044
|7
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'33.104
|0.378
|5
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'33.112
|0.386
|7
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'33.239
|0.513
|7
|6
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.323
|0.597
|5
|7
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.513
|0.787
|5
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.525
|0.799
|4
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'33.537
|0.811
|6
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.555
|0.829
