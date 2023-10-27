2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Mexico City this weekend for the 19th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix on TV.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won four of the last seven races in Mexico since Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez returned to the F1 calendar in 2015.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who put on a challenge against Verstappen for victory in Austin before ultimately being disqualified, is the only other past winner on the grid, having won in 2016 and '19.
2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Mexico City
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 local time
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 14:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 BST
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:30 - 19:30 BST
- Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 BST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 20:00 GMT
Please note that daylight saving ends in UK at 2:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Europe
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 CEST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 01:00 CEST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 21:00 CET
Please note that daylight saving ends in central Europe at 3:00am on Sunday, with clocks moving back an hour.
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the US
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET / 11:30 - 12:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 -19:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 PT
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice: 05:30 - 06:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 AEDT
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 AEDT
Monday 30th October 2023
- Race: 07:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Japan
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 JST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:30 - 03:30 JST
- Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 JST
Monday 30th October 2023
- Race: 05:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Africa
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAT / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 SAT / 01:00 - 02:00 EAT
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT(Sunday)
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in India
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 03:30 - 04:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 IST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Qualifying: 02:30 - 03:30
Monday 30th October 2023
- Race: 01:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexican Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres from its range to Mexico City.
Related video
Latest news
Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United
Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.