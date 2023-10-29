2023 F1 Mexico GP qualifying results: Leclerc takes pole
Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix in a shock Ferrari 1-2.
Leclerc will start ahead of his team-mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Mexico Grand Prix grid: Leclerc on pole from Sainz
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'17.166
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'17.233
|0.067
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'17.263
|0.097
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'17.382
|0.216
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'17.423
|0.257
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'17.454
|0.288
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'17.623
|0.457
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'17.674
|0.508
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.032
|0.866
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.050
|0.884
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'18.521
|1.355
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'18.524
|1.358
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'18.738
|1.572
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'19.147
|1.981
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|-
|-
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'19.080
|1.914
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'19.163
|1.997
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'19.227
|2.061
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.554
|4.388
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
What happened in Mexico Grand Prix Q1?
Verstappen set the pace at 1m18.099s but was put under investigation for impeding cars at the end of the pitlane, as was George Russell in his Mercedes – while Lewis Hamilton was reported for not slowing his Mercedes enough under yellows.
The end of the session was quite the mess, as Fernando Alonso spun his Aston Martin at Turn 3 and caused a yellow flag.
Falling at the first hurdle were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Lando Norris (who suffered a disastrous session for McLaren) and Logan Sargeant (whose laps were deleted for Williams).
Mexico Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Piastri
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.099
|6
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'18.241
|0.142
|6
|3
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'18.341
|0.242
|3
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'18.401
|0.302
|5
|5
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.429
|0.330
|5
|6
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.553
|0.454
|6
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'18.677
|0.578
|6
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'18.755
|0.656
|5
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'18.828
|0.729
|6
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'18.848
|0.749
|8
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'18.890
|0.791
|7
|12
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'18.893
|0.794
|7
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'18.945
|0.846
|9
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'18.969
|0.870
|6
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'19.016
|0.917
|6
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'19.080
|0.981
|6
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'19.163
|1.064
|9
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'19.227
|1.128
|9
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.554
|3.455
|6
|-
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|6
What happened in Mexico Grand Prix Q2?
Verstappen set the pace his first run of 1m17.625s and sat out the rest of the session, so Hamilton pipped him by 0.054s with his final lap.
Knocked out at this point were Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Alonso, Alex Albon (Williams – who lost a top-nine time due to track limits) and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri – who will start at the back due to engine change penalties).
Mexico Grand Prix Q2 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'17.571
|6
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'17.625
|0.054
|3
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'17.673
|0.102
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'17.706
|0.135
|6
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'17.874
|0.303
|6
|6
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'17.901
|0.330
|6
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.016
|0.445
|6
|8
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'18.124
|0.553
|4
|9
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'18.382
|0.811
|6
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.440
|0.869
|6
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'18.521
|0.950
|6
|12
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'18.524
|0.953
|6
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'18.738
|1.167
|6
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|-
|-
|6
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|-
|-
|4
What happened in Mexico Grand Prix Q3?
On the first runs, Leclerc leapt to the head of the field with a lap of 1m17.166s from Sainz, with Verstappen a tenth off the Ferraris.
On the final runs, the Ferraris didn’t improve but although Verstappen produced 1m17.263s, he stayed third.
AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo will start fourth, just pipping the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, Hamilton, Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Russell and the Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.
Mexico Grand Prix Q3 results: Leclerc takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'17.166
|6
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'17.233
|0.067
|6
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'17.263
|0.097
|6
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'17.382
|0.216
|6
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'17.423
|0.257
|6
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'17.454
|0.288
|6
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'17.623
|0.457
|6
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'17.674
|0.508
|6
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.032
|0.866
|6
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'18.050
|0.884
|3
Latest news
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP Gasly has "ideas" on why AlphaTauri outperformed Alpine in Mexico GP
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win Mikkelsen seals 2023 WRC2 title with Power Stage win
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire Alfa Romeo targets 2024 Super Formula spot for Pourchaire
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right" Truex on 'tough' playoffs: "Nothing has really gone right"
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package Why Red Bull's rivals are struggling to replicate its "average good" F1 package
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy Why Schumacher’s year out of racing has been no less busy
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall Why Perez’s best race proved to be his F1 2023 downfall
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored The forgotten F1 finale controversy that set a precedent Massa ignored
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.