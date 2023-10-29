2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix, a race that was halted by Kevin Magnussen suffering a huge crash just before half distance.
Verstappen grabbed the lead from third on the grid after powering past the Ferraris that had locked out the front row. His team-mate Sergio Perez tried to follow him around the outside of the first corner, but bounced off Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari and was forced out of the race.
Verstappen was dominating the race before Magnussen suffered a big crash when his Haas’s rear suspension appeared to break at Turn 8 and he shunted heavily into the wall.
That effectively split the race in two, but Verstappen resumed his domination after the restart, as Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton worked his way past the Ferraris to finish a distant second, ahead of Leclerc.
2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix results
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Laps
|Time
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|71
|-
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|71
|-13.875
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|71
|-23.124
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|71
|-27.154
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|71
|-33.266
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|71
|-41.020
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|71
|-41.570
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|71
|-43.104
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|71
|-48.573
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|71
|-1'02.879
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|71
|-1'06.208
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|71
|-1'18.982
|13
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|71
|-1'20.309
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|71
|-1'20.597
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|71
|-1'21.676
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|70
|-
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|66
|-
|-
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|47
|-
|-
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|31
|-
|-
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1
|-
How the 2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix unfolded
Polesitter Leclerc led the charge to Turn 1 but a fast-starting Verstappen drove between the Ferraris that had locked out the front row.
The second Red Bull of home hero Perez surged alongside the leaders on the outside line, to make it three-wide, but hit Leclerc as he turned in at Turn 1 and flew into the air. Perez made it back to the pits, but his car was too badly damaged to continue.
Verstappen led the opening lap from Leclerc, who had front wing endplate damage, Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Hamilton, Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes). Leclerc’s endplate flew off at Turn 1, causing a brief virtual safety car on lap five.
Hamilton passed Ricciardo for fourth on lap 11, while Alex Albon (Williams) passed Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) for the final points-paying place on lap 15.
Verstappen pitted from P1 on lap 20, rejoining on hard tyres, allowing Leclerc to lead from Sainz and the close-following Hamilton.
Hamilton pitted for hards on lap 25, while Verstappen eased past Sainz to take second on lap 29. Sainz stopped two laps later, rejoining well behind Hamilton, while Leclerc went a lap later and rejoined in second but 16s behind Verstappen.
Magnussen then suffered a huge crash at Turn 8 on lap 35, as his rear suspension appeared to fail, which caused a safety car and sent Verstappen into the pits for fresh hards – just before the race was red flagged.
The grid reformed, with most of the leaders on hard tyres, in the order Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton (on mediums), Sainz, Ricciardo, Piastri (mediums) and Russell (mediums). Verstappen aced the getaway at the restart and sprinted clear, with the only mover near the front of the field being Russell, who passed Piastri and Ricciardo to grab fifth.
Hamilton passed Leclerc with a brave move on the run towards Turn 1 with 21 laps to go, by which time Verstappen was 2.6s ahead and pulling away – even though he was on the harder rubber.
Verstappen extended his lead to beat Hamilton (who set fastest lap on the final tour) to the chequered flag by over 13s, as Leclerc finished a distant third from Sainz.
Further back, Piastri and Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) clashed twice over seventh in successive laps at Turn 1, their second contact ending with Tsunoda spinning down to 16th.
McLaren’s Lando Norris started from 17th on soft tyres and was up to 10th by the restart but lost four spots in that. He battled back up to eighth and McLaren switched places with Piastri in an attempt to catch Ricciardo.
Norris did that and nipped ahead of Ricciardo around the outside of Turn 4. He then chased down Russell and passed him at Turn 6 with five laps remaining in a sparkling drive that netted him fifth.
Russell just held off Ricciardo, ahead of Piastri, Alex Albon (Williams) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine) rounded out the points scorers.
2023 F1 Mexico Grand Prix fastest laps
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Km/h
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'21.334
|190.503
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'21.644
|0.310
|189.780
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'21.944
|0.610
|189.085
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'22.332
|0.998
|188.194
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'22.501
|1.167
|187.808
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'22.539
|1.205
|187.722
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'22.679
|1.345
|187.404
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'22.760
|1.426
|187.220
|9
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'22.773
|1.439
|187.191
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'22.780
|1.446
|187.175
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'22.976
|1.642
|186.733
|12
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'23.003
|1.669
|186.672
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'23.146
|1.812
|186.351
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'23.166
|1.832
|186.306
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'23.222
|1.888
|186.181
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'23.230
|1.896
|186.163
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'23.257
|1.923
|186.103
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'23.531
|2.197
|185.492
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'23.567
|2.233
|185.412
