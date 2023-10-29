F1 Mexico GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position, leading an all-Ferrari front row lockout.

Champion Max Verstappen will line up third for Red Bull, ahead of an impressive Daniel Ricciardo in the AlphaTauri and team-mate Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton will be the top Mercedes on the grid in sixth.

What time does the Mexico Grand Prix start?

The Mexico GP will begin at 2pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Date : Sunday, October 29, 2023

: Sunday, October 29, 2023 Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 05:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ FP2 22:00 23:00 00:00¹ 18:00 15:00 09:00¹ 07:00¹ 03:30¹ FP3 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Quali 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

How can I watch the Mexico Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Mexico Grand Prix - Starting grid: