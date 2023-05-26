2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the sixth round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.
Red Bull has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen winning three of the first five races and team-mate Sergio Perez taking top honours in the remaining two.
However, Ferrari could spring a surprise in Monaco this weekend, particularly if it can exploit its one-lap pace and grab pole position at a track that is hard to overtake on.
2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
- Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 14:00 BST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 CEST
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:30 - 08:30 ET / 04:30 - 05:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 11:000 -12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
- Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia
Friday 26th 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:30 - 22:30 AEST
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
- Free Practice 3: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Race: 23:00 AEST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 JST
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:30 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 3: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
- Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 22:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 SAT / 14:30 - 15:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAT / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:30 - 13:30 SAT / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAT / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India
Friday 26th May 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST
Saturday 27th May 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
- Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30
Sunday 28th May 2023
- Race: 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C3 (hard), C4 (medium) and C5 (soft) tyres for the Monaco GP, which form the three softest compounds in its range.
Monaco GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Russell: Mercedes will treat Monaco update outcome “with a pinch of salt”
