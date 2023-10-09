2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1’s teams were thrown a curveball with a mandated maximum of 18-lap stints – effectively pushing all drivers into a three-stop strategy – due to safety concerns over tyre trouble.

There was also drama right from the start when the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton collided at the first corner, allowing three-time champion Verstappen to pull well clear out front.

Sprint winner Oscar Piastri was best of the rest for McLaren, finishing just ahead of his team-mate Lando Norris. Russell recovered to finish fourth.

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time Delay 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 57 1:27'39.168 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 57 1:27'44.001 4.833 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 57 1:27'45.137 5.969 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 57 1:28'13.287 34.119 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 1:28'18.144 38.976 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 1:28'28.200 49.032 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 57 1:28'41.558 1'02.390 8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 57 1:28'45.731 1'06.563 9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 57 1:28'55.295 1'16.127 10 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 57 1:28'59.349 1'20.181 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 57 1:29'00.820 1'21.652 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 57 1:29'01.468 1'22.300 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 57 1:29'10.182 1'31.014 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 56 - 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 56 - 16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 56 - 17 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 56 - - 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 40 - - 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 0 - - 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0 -

How the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix unfolded

Polesitter Verstappen, who started on medium tyres, led Russell and Hamilton on the long run to the first corner – the latter starting on soft rubber.

As Hamilton lunged around the outside of those ahead of him, the Mercedes pair collided, sending Hamilton spinning into the gravel minus his right-rear wheel. Russell limped back to the pits for a new front wing.

That promoted Piastri to second, ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso (who was delayed avoiding the spinning Russell), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and Norris.

The race went green again on lap five, Verstappen extending an immediate 1s lead over Piastri. Sergio Perez started his Red Bull from the pit lane, running the hard tyres, and was already promoted to 13th due to the clash and four cars pitting ahead of him. But Russell (on mediums) demoted him, despite Perez’s best efforts.

Alonso was the first of the leaders to pit on lap 13, followed in by Piastri and Leclerc a tour later. Leclerc rejoined ahead of Alonso but retook his net third position soon after.

Verstappen maxed out his opening stint to 17 laps, rejoining behind Alex Albon’s Williams, who had to stop a tour later. Verstappen led Piastri by 8s at this point, as Norris snatched a position from Leclerc – which was for a net fourth.

Piastri set the second pitstop cycle in motion just before half distance, opting for a fresh set of mediums, while Verstappen ran until lap 34, rejoining with a 6s lead as he switched to hards. Alonso went off into the gravel at Turn 2, losing places to Russell and Leclerc as he recovered.

Piastri was again an early stopper for the final round of pitstops on lap 43, having dropped 10s away from Verstappen. Norris pitted a lap later and rejoined right behind his team-mate after a strong penultimate stint.

Russell took fresh softs for his six-lap sprint to the finish. Verstappen had a slow final stop, rejoining 5s ahead of Piastri, who closed the gap to 3.4s at one point but was unable to challenge in the closing stages and Verstappen won by 4.8s.

Russell was a distant fourth, ahead of Leclerc and Alonso. Ocon finished seventh from Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo). Perez got a trio of 5s penalties for exceeding track limits, which hampered his recovery drive to 10th, and his final sanction promoted Zhou Guanyu to ninth.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz didn’t start the race due to a fuel system failure, and Logan Sargeant was forced to retire his Williams due to feeling unwell.

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Kph 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'24.319 231.364 2 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.842 0.523 229.938 3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'24.921 0.602 229.724 4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'24.992 0.673 229.532 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'25.770 1.451 227.450 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.045 1.726 226.723 7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'26.220 1.901 226.263 8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'26.310 1.991 226.027 9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.323 2.004 225.993 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'26.352 2.033 225.917 11 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'26.444 2.125 225.676 12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'26.450 2.131 225.661 13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'26.652 2.333 225.135 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'26.666 2.347 225.098 15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'27.067 2.748 224.061 16 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'27.113 2.794 223.943 17 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'27.174 2.855 223.786 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'27.983 3.664 221.729

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix tyre strategy