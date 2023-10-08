Subscribe
F1 Qatar GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 8. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, the rest of the field on the opening lap of the Sprint race

Newly-crowned 2023 champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position in his Red Bull ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Saturday sprint winner Oscar Piastri will line up sixth in the best of the two McLarens, behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?

The Qatar GP will begin at 2pm local time (+3 GMT) at Lusail International Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
  • Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

 18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

Sprint Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

 22:00

18:30
Sprint

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

 04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Race 

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 1'23.778 231.182
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes +0.441 229.971
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes +0.527 229.737
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes +0.591 229.562
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari +0.646 229.413
6 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes +0.762 229.098
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault +0.775 229.063
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault +0.985 228.495
9 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1.280 227.703
10 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull +1.523 227.054
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari +1.550 226.982
13 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull +1.684 226.627
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes +1.929 225.979
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari +2.005 225.779
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes +2.432 224.660
17 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes +2.567 224.309
18 New Zealand L. Lawson AlphaTauri 40 AlphaTauri Red Bull +2.857 223.558
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari +3.268 222.503
20 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari +3.654 221.520
View full results
shares
comments

