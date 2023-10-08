F1 Qatar GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 8. Here's how you can watch the 17th round of the 2023 F1 season.
Newly-crowned 2023 champion Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position in his Red Bull ahead of Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Saturday sprint winner Oscar Piastri will line up sixth in the best of the two McLarens, behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
What time does the Qatar Grand Prix start?
The Qatar GP will begin at 2pm local time (+3 GMT) at Lusail International Circuit.
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Start time: 20:00 local time / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEDT (Monday) / 02:00 JST (Monday) / 22:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|18:00
|
19:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
Sprint Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|22:00
|
18:30
|Sprint
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|1'23.778
|231.182
|2
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.441
|229.971
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|+0.527
|229.737
|4
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+0.591
|229.562
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+0.646
|229.413
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|+0.762
|229.098
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|+0.775
|229.063
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|+0.985
|228.495
|9
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+1.280
|227.703
|10
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|11
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+1.523
|227.054
|12
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|+1.550
|226.982
|13
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|+1.684
|226.627
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+1.929
|225.979
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+2.005
|225.779
|16
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|+2.432
|224.660
|17
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|+2.567
|224.309
|18
|L. Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|+2.857
|223.558
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|+3.268
|222.503
|20
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|+3.654
|221.520
|View full results
Latest news
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts Why F1 clutches have very little in common with roadgoing counterparts
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title 10 moments that won Verstappen the 2023 Formula 1 title
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence What Alonso wants Aston to deliver for critical 2024 F1 resurgence
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
