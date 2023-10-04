Subscribe
Previous / How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat Next / How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Doha this weekend for the 16th round of the season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the field at the start

Max Verstappen goes to the Lusail International Circuit with a chance of wrapping up the 2023 F1 title.

The Red Bull driver needs to score only three points, which he can amass in the Sprint on Saturday, in order to clinch his third consecutive championship.

Qatar is returning to the calendar this year after a one-year break, and the paddock has been heavily upgraded since F1 last visited the nation in 2021.

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

13:30

14:30

15:30

09:30

06:30

00:30¹

22:30

19:00

Q

17:00

 18:00

19:00

 13:00

10:00

 04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

Sprint Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

 22:00

18:30
Sprint

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

 04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Race 

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

10:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Qatar

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 local time
  • Sprint: 20:30 - 21:30 local time

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 20:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 BST
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 BST

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 BST
  • Sprint: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 18:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Europe

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CEST
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CEST
  • Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 19:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the US 

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 13:00 -14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 09:00 - 09:44 ET / 06:00 - 06:44 PT
  • Sprint:  13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT 

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 00:00 - 00:44 AEDT
  • Sprint: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT

Monday 89th October 2023

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Japan

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST 
  • Sprint shootout: 22:00 - 22:44 JST

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Sprint: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Monday 9th October 2023

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Africa

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
  • Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 SAT / 16:00 - 16:44 EAT
  • Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in India

Friday 6th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
  • Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST 

Saturday 7th October 2023

  • Sprint shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 IST
  • Sprint: 23:00 - 00:30

Sunday 8th October 2023

  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Qatar Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Qatar GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The allocation has been made taking into account the abrasive nature of the track surface.

shares
comments

Related video

How Sargeant can save his Williams F1 seat

How MotoGP inspired F1's latest TV innovation
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

IMSA

Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback Meyer Shank to pause IMSA program in 2024 but plans comeback

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike Ducati boss flattered by Marquez's interest in year-old MotoGP bike

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection Grosjean files for arbitration against Andretti, citing to rights protection

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

LM24 Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans Why Aston Martin is right to return to Le Mans

Aston Martin GT commitment unchanged by Valkyrie LMH announcement

Aston Martin GT commitment unchanged by Valkyrie LMH announcement

WEC WEC
Aston Martin Valkyrie unveil

Aston Martin GT commitment unchanged by Valkyrie LMH announcement Aston Martin GT commitment unchanged by Valkyrie LMH announcement

Aston Martin to return to Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025 with Valkyrie LMH

Aston Martin to return to Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025 with Valkyrie LMH

LM24 Le Mans

Aston Martin to return to Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025 with Valkyrie LMH Aston Martin to return to Le Mans 24 Hours in 2025 with Valkyrie LMH

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
GP Racing

How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Matt Kew

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Damien Smith

Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
GP Racing

When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jonathan Noble

The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose The two F1 rules problems Perez’s recent mishaps expose

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe