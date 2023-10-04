2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen goes to the Lusail International Circuit with a chance of wrapping up the 2023 F1 title.

The Red Bull driver needs to score only three points, which he can amass in the Sprint on Saturday, in order to clinch his third consecutive championship.

Qatar is returning to the calendar this year after a one-year break, and the paddock has been heavily upgraded since F1 last visited the nation in 2021.

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Sprint Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Sprint 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Race 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Qatar

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time

Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 16:00 - 16:44 local time

Sprint: 20:30 - 21:30 local time

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 20:00 local time

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 BST

Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 BST

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 14:00 - 14:44 BST

Sprint: 18:30 - 19:30 BST

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 18:00 BST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Europe

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 CEST

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 CEST

Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 CEST

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 19:00 CEST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in the US

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT

Qualifying: 13:00 -14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 09:00 - 09:44 ET / 06:00 - 06:44 PT

Sprint: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 7th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT

Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Sunday 8th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 00:00 - 00:44 AEDT

Sprint: 04:30 - 05:30 AEDT

Monday 89th October 2023

Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Japan

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST

Saturday 7th October 2023

Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Sprint shootout: 22:00 - 22:44 JST

Sunday 8th October 2023

Sprint: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Monday 9th October 2023

Race: 02:00 JST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in Africa

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT

Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 15:00 - 15:44 SAT / 16:00 - 16:44 EAT

Sprint: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT

2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP session timings in India

Friday 6th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST

Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 7th October 2023

Sprint shootout: 18:30 - 19:14 IST

Sprint: 23:00 - 00:30

Sunday 8th October 2023

Race: 22:30 IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Qatar Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C1 (hard), C2 (medium) and C3 (soft) tyres for the Qatar GP, which are the three hardest compounds in its range. The allocation has been made taking into account the abrasive nature of the track surface.