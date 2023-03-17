2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 travels to the Jeddah this weekend for the second round of the new season. Here's how you can watch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won last year's Saudi GP after defeating Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc in a cat-and-mouse contest that saw the two drivers regularly change the lead using DRS.
Verstappen's victory in Bahrain a fortnight ago also cements Red Bull's status as the favourite for F1's third visit to Jeddah.
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
FP2
|17:00
|
18:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
FP3
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
09:30
|06:30
|
00:30¹
|22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|
22:30
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in local time zone
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 local time
- Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 local time
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 20:00 local time
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:30 - 14:30 GMT
- Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 17:00 GMT
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Europe
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 CET
- Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 CET
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 18:00 CET
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in the US
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:30 - 10:30 ET / 06:30 - 07:30 PT
- Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Australia
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 00:30 - 01:30 AEDT
- Qualifying: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT
Monday 20th March 2023
- Race: 04:00 AEDT
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Japan
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:30 - 23:30 JST
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 JST
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
Monday 20th March 2023
- Race: 02:00 JST
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in Africa
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 SAT / 16:30 - 17:30 EAT
- Qualifying: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT
2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP session timings in India
Friday 17th March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST
Saturday 18th March 2023
- Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 IST
- Qualifying: 22:30 - 23:30
Sunday 19th March 2023
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Saudi Arabian GP.
