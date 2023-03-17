2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won last year's Saudi GP after defeating Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc in a cat-and-mouse contest that saw the two drivers regularly change the lead using DRS.

Verstappen's victory in Bahrain a fortnight ago also cements Red Bull's status as the favourite for F1's third visit to Jeddah.

2023 Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 FP2 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP3 13:30 14:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Race 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Pirelli has nominated C2 (hard), C3 (medium) and C4 (soft) tyres for the Saudi Arabian GP.