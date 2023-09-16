2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole

Sainz will start ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Saturday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Singapore Grand Prix grid: Sainz on pole from Russell

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?

With the times tumbling at the end of the session, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the pace at 1m31.991s, a tenth clear of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull when the red flag was required for Lance Stroll’s huge accident at the final corner, which ripped the left-front wheel from his Aston Martin.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and the uninjured Stroll.

Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results: Tsunoda fastest from Perez

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'31.991 6 2 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.099 0.108 8 3 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'32.100 0.109 9 4 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.215 0.224 9 5 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'32.242 0.251 9 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'32.331 0.340 6 7 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'32.339 0.348 8 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.369 0.378 6 9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.398 0.407 8 10 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.406 0.415 9 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.452 0.461 6 12 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.483 0.492 9 13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'32.584 0.593 6 14 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.651 0.660 5 15 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'32.668 0.677 6 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'32.809 0.818 9 17 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.902 0.911 9 18 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'33.252 1.261 9 19 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'33.258 1.267 9 20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'33.397 1.406 8

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?

Sainz set the fastest time at 1m31.439s, three tenths quicker than Russell’s 1m31.743s.

Knocked out at this point were Red Bull’s Verstappen, who could only manage 1m32.173s and AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson knocked him out on his final lap, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Perez (who spun at Turn 3), Alex Albon (Williams) and Tsunoda, who didn’t set a time.

Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'31.439 6 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'31.743 0.304 5 3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.835 0.396 5 4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.892 0.453 6 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.951 0.512 5 6 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.994 0.555 6 7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'32.012 0.573 6 8 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'32.019 0.580 5 9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.089 0.650 6 10 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.166 0.727 6 11 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.173 0.734 6 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'32.274 0.835 6 13 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'32.310 0.871 5 14 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'33.719 2.280 6 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT - - 4

What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?

Sainz set the pace in the first runs with 1m31.170s, a quarter of a second ahead of Leclerc.

On the final runs, Sainz improved to 1m30.984s and Leclerc was unable to beat him by 0.079s.

Russell jumped to second, producing 1m31.056s, missing pole by just 0.072s.

McLaren’s Lando Norris will start fourth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), an impressive Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Lawson.

Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.984 6 2 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'31.056 0.072 6 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.063 0.079 6 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'31.270 0.286 6 5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'31.485 0.501 6 6 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.575 0.591 6 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'31.615 0.631 6 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'31.673 0.689 6 9 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'31.808 0.824 6 10 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'32.268 1.284 6