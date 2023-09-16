2023 F1 Singapore GP qualifying results: Carlos Sainz takes pole
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz took pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix, which was interrupted by Lance Stroll’s big Q1 crash and saw Max Verstappen get knocked out in Q2.
Sainz will start ahead of George Russell (Mercedes) and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Saturday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.
Singapore Grand Prix grid: Sainz on pole from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.984
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'31.056
|0.072
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'31.063
|0.079
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.270
|0.286
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'31.485
|0.501
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.575
|0.591
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'31.615
|0.631
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'31.673
|0.689
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.808
|0.824
|10
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.268
|1.284
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.173
|1.189
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.274
|1.290
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.310
|1.326
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.719
|2.735
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|-
|-
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'32.809
|1.825
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.902
|1.918
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.252
|2.268
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.258
|2.274
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.397
|2.413
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q1?
With the times tumbling at the end of the session, Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) set the pace at 1m31.991s, a tenth clear of Sergio Perez’s Red Bull when the red flag was required for Lance Stroll’s huge accident at the final corner, which ripped the left-front wheel from his Aston Martin.
Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Logan Sargeant (Williams), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) and the uninjured Stroll.
Singapore Grand Prix Q1 results: Tsunoda fastest from Perez
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'31.991
|6
|2
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.099
|0.108
|8
|3
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'32.100
|0.109
|9
|4
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.215
|0.224
|9
|5
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'32.242
|0.251
|9
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'32.331
|0.340
|6
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'32.339
|0.348
|8
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.369
|0.378
|6
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.398
|0.407
|8
|10
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.406
|0.415
|9
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.452
|0.461
|6
|12
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.483
|0.492
|9
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'32.584
|0.593
|6
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'32.651
|0.660
|5
|15
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'32.668
|0.677
|6
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'32.809
|0.818
|9
|17
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'32.902
|0.911
|9
|18
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.252
|1.261
|9
|19
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|1'33.258
|1.267
|9
|20
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'33.397
|1.406
|8
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q2?
Sainz set the fastest time at 1m31.439s, three tenths quicker than Russell’s 1m31.743s.
Knocked out at this point were Red Bull’s Verstappen, who could only manage 1m32.173s and AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson knocked him out on his final lap, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Perez (who spun at Turn 3), Alex Albon (Williams) and Tsunoda, who didn’t set a time.
Singapore Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Russell
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'31.439
|6
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'31.743
|0.304
|5
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'31.835
|0.396
|5
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.892
|0.453
|6
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.951
|0.512
|5
|6
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.994
|0.555
|6
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'32.012
|0.573
|6
|8
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'32.019
|0.580
|5
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.089
|0.650
|6
|10
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.166
|0.727
|6
|11
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.173
|0.734
|6
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine/Renault
|1'32.274
|0.835
|6
|13
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|1'32.310
|0.871
|5
|14
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams/Mercedes
|1'33.719
|2.280
|6
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|-
|-
|4
What happened in Singapore Grand Prix Q3?
Sainz set the pace in the first runs with 1m31.170s, a quarter of a second ahead of Leclerc.
On the final runs, Sainz improved to 1m30.984s and Leclerc was unable to beat him by 0.079s.
Russell jumped to second, producing 1m31.056s, missing pole by just 0.072s.
McLaren’s Lando Norris will start fourth, ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), an impressive Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) and Lawson.
Singapore Grand Prix Q3 results: Sainz takes pole
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|1'30.984
|6
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'31.056
|0.072
|6
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'31.063
|0.079
|6
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren/Mercedes
|1'31.270
|0.286
|6
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'31.485
|0.501
|6
|6
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.575
|0.591
|6
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|1'31.615
|0.631
|6
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine/Renault
|1'31.673
|0.689
|6
|9
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas/Ferrari
|1'31.808
|0.824
|6
|10
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|1'32.268
|1.284
|6
Related video
IndyCar’s O’Ward to get Abu Dhabi F1 outings for McLaren
Verstappen to "forget about" extending F1 win streak in Singapore GP
Latest news
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2 IMSA Indianapolis: Tandy pounces on Nasr error to lead Porsche 1-2
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race 2023 F1 Singapore GP results: Carlos Sainz wins thrilling race
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums McLaren feared Norris F1 podium was gone when Mercedes switched to mediums
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP Perez hit with five-second penalty for Albon clash in F1 Singapore GP
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.