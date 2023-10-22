2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin

Verstappen just held onto his pole advantage at the start, seeing off the challenge of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who will start from pole position for Sunday’s US GP.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) passed Leclerc on the exit of the first corner and chased Verstappen hard in the early stages. But Verstappen eased clear to lead by almost 3s at half distance and extended his buffer to win by over 9s.

2023 F1 US GP sprint results

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Laps Time 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 19 - 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 19 -9.465 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 19 -17.987 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 19 -18.863 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 19 -22.928 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 19 -28.307 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 19 -32.403 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 19 -34.250 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 19 -34.567 10 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 19 -42.403 11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 19 -44.986 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 19 -45.509 13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 19 -49.086 14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 19 -49.733 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 19 -56.650 16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 19 -1'04.401 17 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 19 -1'07.972 18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 19 -1'11.122 19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 19 -1'11.449 - 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 16 -

How the 2023 F1 US GP sprint unfolded

Verstappen held his pole position advantage on the uphill run to Turn 1, moving across on fellow front row starter Leclerc, which compromised the Ferrari driver’s line, so Hamilton passed him on the exit of Turn 1 despite running wide.

With the majority of the grid running medium tyres, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz started on softs and snatched fourth from McLaren’s Lando Norris at the hairpin.

Hamilton hovered in Verstappen’s DRS range for the opening five laps, as Leclerc fell away in third, before he too began to drop off the leader’s pace. Verstappen then became a speck in the distance for Hamilton over the remaining laps.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez snatched sixth from Oscar Piastri (McLaren) on lap three, with George Russell (Mercedes) also getting ahead at the following turn. Russell copped a 5s penalty for leaving the track and gaining and advantage as he passed Piastri, much to his chagrin.

Norris attacked Sainz just before the halfway point, passing him for fourth on lap 10, and Perez did likewise a tour later.

Russell was next to catch Sainz, and they swapped sixth position at Turn 1, but Russell couldn’t make the move stick in the closing stages.

Pierre Gasly finished eighth on the road for Alpine, after pulling off a huge outbraking move on Piastri at Turn 1 on lap five. He gained a spot from Russell after finishing within 5s of the penalized Mercedes.

2023 F1 US GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Km/h 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'39.060 200.351 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'39.138 0.078 200.193 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'39.634 0.574 199.197 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'39.795 0.735 198.875 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'39.824 0.764 198.817 6 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'40.094 1.034 198.281 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'40.155 1.095 198.160 8 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'40.223 1.163 198.026 9 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'40.253 1.193 197.967 10 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'40.434 1.374 197.610 11 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'40.632 1.572 197.221 12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'40.805 1.745 196.883 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'41.013 1.953 196.477 14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'41.037 1.977 196.431 15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'41.232 2.172 196.052 16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'41.460 2.400 195.612 17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'41.503 2.443 195.529 18 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'41.595 2.535 195.352 19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'41.699 2.639 195.152 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'41.947 2.887 194.677

What happened in US GP sprint shootout qualifying?

Verstappen beat Leclerc to pole by 0.055s despite a spin in the closing moments of SQ2. Hamilton qualified third, ahead of Norris.

US GP sprint shootout results: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

What happened in US GP SQ1?

Verstappen set the fastest time of 1m35.997s on the mandated medium tyres, 0.002s ahead of Leclerc.

Falling at the first hurdle were the Haas duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

US GP SQ1 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'35.997 3 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'35.999 0.002 6 3 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'36.230 0.233 6 4 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'36.268 0.271 6 5 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'36.281 0.284 6 6 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'36.347 0.350 5 7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.365 0.368 6 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'36.372 0.375 6 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'36.393 0.396 6 10 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'36.499 0.502 7 11 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'36.554 0.557 5 12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.575 0.578 6 13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'36.595 0.598 6 14 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'36.703 0.706 7 15 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'36.737 0.740 6 16 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'36.749 0.752 6 17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'36.922 0.925 6 18 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'36.922 0.925 6 19 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'36.945 0.948 5 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'37.186 1.189 6

What happened in US GP SQ2?

Verstappen set the quickest time of 1m35.181s, again on mandated mediums, before he spun at Turn 9.

Knocked out at this point were comeback kid Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Lance Stroll (Aston) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo).

US GP SQ2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'35.181 5 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'35.386 0.205 5 3 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'35.542 0.361 5 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'35.594 0.413 5 5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'35.718 0.537 6 6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'35.753 0.572 5 7 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'35.785 0.604 3 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'35.847 0.666 3 9 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'35.887 0.706 3 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'35.947 0.766 3 11 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'35.978 0.797 3 12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.087 0.906 3 13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'36.137 0.956 3 14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'36.181 1.000 5 15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'36.182 1.001 6

What happened in US Grand Prix SQ3?

Verstappen didn’t make a mistake when it really mattered, lapping in 1m34.538s to shade Leclerc by 0.055s.

Hamilton was just another 0.014s behind Leclerc – and 0.069s away from pole – to start third, ahead of Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Albon and Gasly.

After the session, Russell was demoted to 11th on the grid due to impeding Leclerc earlier.

US GP SQ3 results: Verstappen takes sprint pole

Cla Nº Driver Car / Engine Time Delay Laps 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'34.538 3 2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'34.593 0.055 3 3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'34.607 0.069 3 4 4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'34.639 0.101 3 5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'34.894 0.356 3 6 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'34.939 0.401 3 7 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'35.041 0.503 3 8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1'35.199 0.661 3 9 23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'35.366 0.828 3 10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'35.897 1.359 3