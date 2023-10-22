Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
News

F1 United States GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more

The 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 22. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2023 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Published
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

 

 

What time does the United States Grand Prix start?

The United States GP will begin at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Q

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

Sprint Q

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Sprint

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 United States Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid:

     
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

1'34.723

209.524
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.130

1'34.853

209.237
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.139

1'34.862

209.217
4 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.222

1'34.945

209.034
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.356

1'35.079

208.740
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.358

1'35.081

208.735
7 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.366

1'35.089

208.718
8 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+0.431

1'35.154

208.575
9 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.450

1'35.173

208.533
10 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.744

1'35.467

207.891
11 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+0.974

1'35.697

207.392
12 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+0.975

1'35.698

207.389
13 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari

+1.135

1'35.858

207.043
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.157

1'35.880

206.996
15 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull

+1.251

1'35.974

206.793
16 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.512

1'36.235

206.232
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.545

1'36.268

206.161
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.592

1'36.315

206.061
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.866

1'36.589

205.476
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.104

1'36.827

204.971
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article 2023 F1 US GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint at Austin
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
DTM Hockenheim: Champion Preining signs off season with win

DTM Hockenheim: Champion Preining signs off season with win

DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Champion Preining signs off season with win DTM Hockenheim: Champion Preining signs off season with win

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche ace Preining seals title with pole in qualifying

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche ace Preining seals title with pole in qualifying

DTM
Hockenheim

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche ace Preining seals title with pole in qualifying DTM Hockenheim: Porsche ace Preining seals title with pole in qualifying

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP

2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid

US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole

US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole

F1 Formula 1
United States GP

US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe