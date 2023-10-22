F1 United States GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & more
The 2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 22. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2023 F1 season.
What time does the United States Grand Prix start?
The United States GP will begin at 2pm local time (-5 GMT) at Circuit of the Americas.
- Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 14:00 CT / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT / 06:00 AEDT (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)
2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|
04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Q
|
21:00
|22:00
|
23:00
|17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|02:30¹
|
Sprint Q
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Sprint
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
00:00¹
|
18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|
03:30¹
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
12:00
|
06:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ABC
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream the F1 United States Grand Prix?
Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.
Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.
F1 United States Grand Prix - Starting grid:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
1'34.723
|209.524
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.130
1'34.853
|209.237
|3
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.139
1'34.862
|209.217
|4
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|
+0.222
1'34.945
|209.034
|5
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|
+0.356
1'35.079
|208.740
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.358
1'35.081
|208.735
|7
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.366
1'35.089
|208.718
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|
+0.431
1'35.154
|208.575
|9
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|
+0.450
1'35.173
|208.533
|10
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|
+0.744
1'35.467
|207.891
|11
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+0.974
1'35.697
|207.392
|12
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+0.975
1'35.698
|207.389
|13
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|
+1.135
1'35.858
|207.043
|14
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.157
1'35.880
|206.996
|15
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|
+1.251
1'35.974
|206.793
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|
+1.512
1'36.235
|206.232
|17
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.545
1'36.268
|206.161
|18
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+1.592
1'36.315
|206.061
|19
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|
+1.866
1'36.589
|205.476
|20
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|
+2.104
1'36.827
|204.971
|View full results
Related video
Latest news
Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP
Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP Norris "just couldn't hold on" through tyre deg in F1 US GP
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA 2023 F1 United States GP results: Max Verstappen wins at COTA
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid
F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take 50th win from sixth on grid
US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole
US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole US GP F1 qualifying results: Charles Leclerc starts on pole
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats The similarities between F1’s first and current ground effect greats
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate The questionable motivations revealed by F1’s predictable Andretti stalemate
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps Why the US GP will show the first clues to Mercedes' 2024 F1 steps
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.