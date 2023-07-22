F1 Hungarian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
The Hungaroring plays host to the 11th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on July 21-23. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Ferrari led the way in practice for the Hungarian GP, with Charles Leclerc heading the McLaren of Lando Norris.
Neither Red Bulls finished inside the top 10 in FP2.
What time does qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Hungarian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring
- Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAT / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Hungaroring throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Hungarian GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|1'38.795
|159.639
|2
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|14
|+0.359
|0.359
|159.061
|3
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|10
|+1.218
|0.859
|157.695
|4
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|13
|+1.482
|0.264
|157.280
|5
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|8
|+1.892
|0.410
|156.639
|6
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|14
|+2.237
|0.345
|156.104
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|12
|+2.347
|0.110
|155.935
|8
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|9
|+2.568
|0.221
|155.595
|9
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|15
|+2.621
|0.053
|155.513
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|12
|+3.911
|1.290
|153.560
|11
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|14
|+4.111
|0.200
|153.262
|12
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|+6.780
|2.669
|149.387
|13
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|10
|+8.612
|1.832
|146.839
|14
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|7
|15
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|16
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|2
|17
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|4
|18
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|3
|19
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|4
|20
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|3
|View full results
Hungarian GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|1'17.686
|203.017
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|+0.015
|0.015
|202.978
|3
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+0.232
|0.217
|202.412
|4
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|+0.248
|0.016
|202.371
|5
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|30
|+0.359
|0.111
|202.083
|6
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|+0.372
|0.013
|202.049
|7
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|29
|+0.399
|0.027
|201.979
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.419
|0.020
|201.928
|9
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|31
|+0.422
|0.003
|201.920
|10
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|20
|+0.496
|0.074
|201.729
|11
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|18
|+0.593
|0.097
|201.479
|12
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|33
|+0.633
|0.040
|201.376
|13
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|32
|+0.691
|0.058
|201.227
|14
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|30
|+0.699
|0.008
|201.206
|15
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|27
|+0.818
|0.119
|200.901
|16
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+1.060
|0.242
|200.284
|17
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|+1.150
|0.090
|200.055
|18
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|+1.292
|0.142
|199.696
|19
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|18
|+1.431
|0.139
|199.345
|20
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+1.489
|0.058
|199.199
|View full results
Hungarian GP - FP3 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|1'17.811
|202.691
|2
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|23
|+0.250
|0.250
|202.041
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|25
|+0.256
|0.006
|202.026
|4
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|+0.266
|0.010
|202.000
|5
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|19
|+0.271
|0.005
|201.987
|6
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.308
|0.037
|201.891
|7
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|28
|+0.379
|0.071
|201.708
|8
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|29
|+0.423
|0.044
|201.595
|9
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|+0.539
|0.116
|201.296
|10
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|24
|+0.678
|0.139
|200.940
|11
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|20
|+0.725
|0.047
|200.820
|12
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|23
|+0.733
|0.008
|200.799
|13
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|17
|+0.781
|0.048
|200.676
|14
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|19
|+0.787
|0.006
|200.661
|15
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|26
|+0.838
|0.051
|200.531
|16
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|+0.965
|0.127
|200.208
|17
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|16
|+1.003
|0.038
|200.111
|18
|D. Ricciardo Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|28
|+1.017
|0.014
|200.076
|19
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|+1.168
|0.151
|199.693
|20
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|29
|+1.345
|0.177
|199.247
|View full results
Related video
F1 results: Charles Leclerc fastest in Hungarian GP practice
How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone
