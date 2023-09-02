F1 Italian GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Monza plays host to the 14th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on September 1-3 Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Carlos Sainz led the way for Ferrari in Friday practice, although a late red flag caused by Red Bull's Sergio Perez meant the times weren't fully representative of the pecking order.
What time does qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Italian GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Monza.
- Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) /23:00 JST / 19:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:00¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monza throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.
Italian GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|31
|1'22.657
|252.305
|2
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|28
|+0.046
|0.046
|252.164
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|30
|+0.177
|0.131
|251.766
|4
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|22
|+0.309
|0.132
|251.365
|5
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|28
|+0.532
|0.223
|250.691
|6
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.557
|0.025
|250.616
|7
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|22
|+0.584
|0.027
|250.535
|8
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|+0.612
|0.028
|250.450
|9
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|23
|+0.614
|0.002
|250.444
|10
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|18
|+0.787
|0.173
|249.925
|11
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|24
|+0.789
|0.002
|249.919
|12
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|21
|+1.004
|0.215
|249.277
|13
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|29
|+1.176
|0.172
|248.765
|14
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+1.274
|0.098
|248.475
|15
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|+1.295
|0.021
|248.413
|16
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|+1.410
|0.115
|248.073
|17
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|+1.433
|0.023
|248.005
|18
|F. Drugovich Felipe Drugovich Aston Martin Racing
|34
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|24
|+1.483
|0.050
|247.858
|19
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|24
|+1.560
|0.077
|247.631
|20
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|17
|+1.575
|0.015
|247.587
|View full results
Italian GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|C. Sainz Carlos Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|1'21.355
|256.343
|2
|L. Norris Lando Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|+0.019
|0.019
|256.283
|3
|S. Perez Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|17
|+0.185
|0.166
|255.761
|4
|O. Piastri Oscar Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|+0.190
|0.005
|255.745
|5
|M. Verstappen Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|20
|+0.276
|0.086
|255.476
|6
|C. Leclerc Charles Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|+0.361
|0.085
|255.210
|7
|A. Albon Alex Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|+0.624
|0.263
|254.391
|8
|F. Alonso Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|16
|+0.716
|0.092
|254.106
|9
|G. Russell George Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|20
|+0.821
|0.105
|253.782
|10
|N. Hulkenberg Nico Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|19
|+0.936
|0.115
|253.427
|11
|K. Magnussen Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|21
|+1.219
|0.283
|252.558
|12
|V. Bottas Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|19
|+1.240
|0.021
|252.494
|13
|P. Gasly Pierre Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|+1.296
|0.056
|252.323
|14
|Y. Tsunoda Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|23
|+1.341
|0.045
|252.186
|15
|E. Ocon Esteban Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|22
|+1.361
|0.020
|252.125
|16
|L. Sargeant Logan Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|24
|+1.400
|0.039
|252.006
|17
|L. Hamilton Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|23
|+1.428
|0.028
|251.921
|18
|L. Lawson Liam Lawson AlphaTauri
|40
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|23
|+1.812
|0.384
|250.758
|19
|Z. Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|20
|+1.991
|0.179
|250.219
|20
|L. Stroll Lance Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|2
|View full results
F1 Italian GP results: Carlos Sainz fastest in practice for Ferrari
How Monza lost an iconic element ahead of F1 2023
