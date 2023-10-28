F1 Mexico GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Mexico City plays host to the 18th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 27-29. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen scored pole position in Mexico last year, leading the Mercedes of George Russell.
The Dutchman was also fastest in practice on Friday, topping both FP1 and FP2.
What time does qualifying for the Mexico Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Mexico GP will begin at 3pm local time (-6 GMT) at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
- Date: Friday, October 28, 2023
- Start time: 15:00 local time / 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Sunday) / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Sunday) / 06:00 JST (Sunday) / 02:30 IST (Sunday)
2023 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
14:30
|
11:30
|
05:30¹
|
03:30¹
|
00:00¹
|
FP2
|
22:00
|23:00
|
00:00¹
|18:00
|
15:00
|09:00¹
|
07:00¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|10:30
|
04:30¹
|02:30¹
|
23:00
|Quali
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
23:00
|
17:00
|
14:00
|08:00¹
|
06:00¹
|
02:30¹
|
Race
|
20:00
|
-
|
21:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
07:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPNEWS
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Mexico GP - FP1 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
1'19.718
|194.365
|2
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.095
1'19.813
|0.095
|194.133
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|28
|
+0.297
1'20.015
|0.202
|193.643
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.519
1'20.237
|0.222
|193.107
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|30
|
+0.579
1'20.297
|0.060
|192.963
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|32
|
+0.745
1'20.463
|0.166
|192.565
|7
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|23
|
+0.761
1'20.479
|0.016
|192.527
|8
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|30
|
+0.850
1'20.568
|0.089
|192.314
|9
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|26
|
+0.959
1'20.677
|0.109
|192.054
|10
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|26
|
+0.969
1'20.687
|0.010
|192.030
|11
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|25
|
+1.006
1'20.724
|0.037
|191.942
|12
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+1.250
1'20.968
|0.244
|191.364
|13
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|27
|
+1.411
1'21.129
|0.161
|190.984
|14
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.439
1'21.157
|0.028
|190.918
|15
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|50
|Haas
|Ferrari
|31
|
+1.595
1'21.313
|0.156
|190.552
|16
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.629
1'21.347
|0.034
|190.472
|17
|I. Hadjar AlphaTauri
|41
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|25
|
+2.223
1'21.941
|0.594
|189.092
|18
|J. Doohan Alpine
|61
|Alpine
|Renault
|25
|
+2.391
1'22.109
|0.168
|188.705
|19
|F. Vesti Mercedes
|42
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|26
|
+3.219
1'22.937
|0.828
|186.821
|20
|T. Pourchaire Alfa Romeo
|98
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|4
|
|View full results
Mexico GP - FP2 results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|26
|
1'18.686
|196.914
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.119
1'18.805
|0.119
|196.616
|3
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.266
1'18.952
|0.147
|196.250
|4
|V. Bottas Alfa Romeo
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|33
|
+0.269
1'18.955
|0.003
|196.243
|5
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|29
|
+0.302
1'18.988
|0.033
|196.161
|6
|D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri
|3
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|31
|
+0.316
1'19.002
|0.014
|196.126
|7
|L. Hamilton Mercedes
|44
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|30
|
+0.338
1'19.024
|0.022
|196.072
|8
|E. Ocon Alpine
|31
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|
+0.391
1'19.077
|0.053
|195.940
|9
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.477
1'19.163
|0.086
|195.727
|10
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|31
|
+0.541
1'19.227
|0.064
|195.569
|11
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|34
|
+0.571
1'19.257
|0.030
|195.495
|12
|Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri
|22
|AlphaTauri
|Red Bull
|34
|
+0.604
1'19.290
|0.033
|195.414
|13
|G. Zhou Alfa Romeo
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|27
|
+0.729
1'19.415
|0.125
|195.106
|14
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|23
|
+0.760
1'19.446
|0.031
|195.030
|15
|N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team
|27
|Haas
|Ferrari
|29
|
+0.849
1'19.535
|0.089
|194.812
|16
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Renault
|29
|
+0.956
1'19.642
|0.107
|194.550
|17
|L. Sargeant Williams
|2
|Williams
|Mercedes
|26
|
+1.214
1'19.900
|0.258
|193.922
|18
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|17
|
+1.389
1'20.075
|0.175
|193.498
|19
|K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team
|20
|Haas
|Ferrari
|30
|
+1.426
1'20.112
|0.037
|193.409
|20
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|30
|
+1.740
1'20.426
|0.314
|192.654
|View full results
