Previous / F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in Miami GP practice, Leclerc crashes
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Miami International Autodrome plays host to the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on May 5-7. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Lasrt year's winner and Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen topped practice on Friday, leading Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome.

  • Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2023
  • Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

21:30

 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:30¹

FP3

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

 09:30

02:30¹

 01:30¹

22:00

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Miami GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.125
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.337 0.212
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'30.449 0.324
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'30.549 0.424
5 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'30.724 0.599
6 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'31.104 0.979
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'31.231 1.106
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.337 1.212
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'31.392 1.267
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.542 1.417
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'31.566 1.441
12 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'31.810 1.685
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'31.853 1.728
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'31.902 1.777
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.903 1.778
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'31.997 1.872
17 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'32.134 2.009
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'32.169 2.044
19 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'32.619 2.494
20 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'34.637 4.512
View full results

Miami GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'27.930
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'28.315 0.385
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'28.398 0.468
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'28.419 0.489
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin 1'28.660 0.730
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'28.741 0.811
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'28.858 0.928
8 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'28.930 1.000
9 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'28.937 1.007
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'29.046 1.116
11 France Pierre Gasly
Alpine 1'29.098 1.168
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'29.171 1.241
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'29.181 1.251
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'29.189 1.259
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'29.216 1.286
16 Australia Oscar Piastri
McLaren 1'29.339 1.409
17 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Haas 1'29.393 1.463
18 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'29.613 1.683
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries
AlphaTauri 1'29.928 1.998
20 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'30.038 2.108
View full results
