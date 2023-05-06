F1 Miami Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
The Miami International Autodrome plays host to the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on May 5-7. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday.
Lasrt year's winner and Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen topped practice on Friday, leading Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.
What time does qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Miami GP will begin at 4pm local time (-4 GMT) at the Miami International Autodrome.
- Date: Saturday, May 6th, 2023
- Start time: 20:00 GMT / 21:00 BST / 22:00 CEST / 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 06:00 AEST (Sunday) / 05:00 JST (Sunday) / 01:30 IST (Sunday)
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
04:00¹
|
03:00¹
|
23:30
|
FP2
|
21:30
|22:30
|
23:30
|17:30
|
14:30
|07:30¹
|
06:30¹
|03:30¹
|
FP3
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
12:30
|09:30
|
02:30¹
|01:30¹
|
22:00
|
Q
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Race
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
15:30
|
12:30
|
05:30¹
|
04:30¹
|01:00¹
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Miami throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Miami GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'30.125
|2
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'30.337
|0.212
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'30.449
|0.324
|4
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'30.549
|0.424
|5
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'30.724
|0.599
|6
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'31.104
|0.979
|7
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'31.231
|1.106
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'31.337
|1.212
|9
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'31.392
|1.267
|10
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'31.542
|1.417
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'31.566
|1.441
|12
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'31.810
|1.685
|13
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'31.853
|1.728
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'31.902
|1.777
|15
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'31.903
|1.778
|16
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'31.997
|1.872
|17
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'32.134
|2.009
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'32.169
|2.044
|19
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'32.619
|2.494
|20
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'34.637
|4.512
Miami GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'27.930
|2
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'28.315
|0.385
|3
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'28.398
|0.468
|4
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'28.419
|0.489
|5
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'28.660
|0.730
|6
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'28.741
|0.811
|7
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'28.858
|0.928
|8
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'28.930
|1.000
|9
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'28.937
|1.007
|10
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'29.046
|1.116
|11
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'29.098
|1.168
|12
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'29.171
|1.241
|13
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.181
|1.251
|14
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'29.189
|1.259
|15
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'29.216
|1.286
|16
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'29.339
|1.409
|17
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'29.393
|1.463
|18
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.613
|1.683
|19
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'29.928
|1.998
|20
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'30.038
|2.108
