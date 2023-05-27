F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Monaco plays host to the sixth round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on May 27-29. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, leading the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.
What time does qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Monaco GP will begin at 4pm local time (+1 GMT) at Circuit de Monaco.
- Date: Saturday, May 27th, 2023
- Start time: 14:00 GMT / 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST / 16:00 SAT / 17:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 00:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST (Sunday)
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
13:30
|
07:30
|
04:30
|
21:30
|
20:30
|
17:00
|
FP2
|
15:00
|16:00
|
17:00
|11:00
|
08:00
|01:00¹
|
00:30¹
|20:30
|
FP3
|
10:30
|
11:30
|
12:30
|
06:30
|03:30
|
20:30
|19:30
|
16:00
|
Q
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|00:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Race
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00¹
|
22:00
|18:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Monaco throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Monaco GP - FP1 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'13.372
|2
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'13.710
|0.338
|3
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'14.035
|0.663
|4
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'14.038
|0.666
|5
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'14.093
|0.721
|6
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'14.244
|0.872
|7
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'14.467
|1.095
|8
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'14.585
|1.213
|9
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'14.653
|1.281
|10
|23
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'14.666
|1.294
|11
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'14.718
|1.346
|12
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'14.725
|1.353
|13
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.820
|1.448
|14
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'14.866
|1.494
|15
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'15.066
|1.694
|16
|21
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'15.083
|1.711
|17
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'15.192
|1.820
|18
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'15.557
|2.185
|19
|24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'15.684
|2.312
|20
|27
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'15.785
|2.413
|View full results
Monaco GP - FP2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'12.462
|2
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'12.527
|0.065
|3
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'12.569
|0.107
|4
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'12.682
|0.220
|5
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'12.906
|0.444
|6
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'12.960
|0.498
|7
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'12.991
|0.529
|8
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.050
|0.588
|9
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'13.089
|0.627
|10
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'13.162
|0.700
|11
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'13.185
|0.723
|12
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'13.191
|0.729
|13
|24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.354
|0.892
|14
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'13.457
|0.995
|15
|27
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'13.520
|1.058
|16
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'13.641
|1.179
|17
|21
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'13.663
|1.201
|18
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'13.673
|1.211
|19
|23
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'14.217
|1.755
|20
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'14.238
|1.776
|View full results
Monaco GP - FP3 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Chassis
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1'12.776
|2
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1'12.849
|0.073
|3
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1'12.942
|0.166
|4
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1'13.261
|0.485
|5
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1'13.396
|0.620
|6
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1'13.453
|0.677
|7
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1'13.475
|0.699
|8
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1'13.486
|0.710
|9
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1'13.496
|0.720
|10
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.521
|0.745
|11
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1'13.590
|0.814
|12
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1'13.624
|0.848
|13
|27
|
Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1'13.650
|0.874
|14
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1'13.697
|0.921
|15
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1'13.738
|0.962
|16
|24
|
Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1'13.772
|0.996
|17
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1'13.851
|1.075
|18
|23
|
Alex Albon
|Williams
|1'13.930
|1.154
|19
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1'13.998
|1.222
|20
|21
|
Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|1'14.187
|1.411
|View full results
Related video
What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
The latest F1 upgrades spotted in Monaco
Latest news
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.