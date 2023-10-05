F1 Qatar GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Lusail plays host to the 16th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 6-8. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix on Friday.
The sprint weekend format will apply to the returning Qatar GP, which means qualifying will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.
What time does qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix start?
Qualifying for the Qatar GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Lusail International Circuit.
- Date: Friday, October 6, 2023
- Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST
2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:30
|
14:30
|
15:30
|
09:30
|
06:30
|
00:30¹
|
22:30
|
19:00
|
Q
|
17:00
|18:00
|
19:00
|13:00
|
10:00
|04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
|
Sprint Q
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
00:00¹
|22:00
|
18:30
|Sprint
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
13:30
|
10:30
|04:30¹
|
02:30¹
|
23:00
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
13:00
|
10:00
|
04:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
How can I watch qualifying?
Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.
Europe:
- Austria - Servus TV / ORF
- Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
- Croatia - Sport Klub
- Czech Republic - AMC
- Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
- Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
- France - Canal+
- Germany - Sky
- Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
- Hungary - M4
- Italy - Sky
- Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
- Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
- Poland - Viaplay
- Portugal - Sport TV
- Spain - F1 DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
- Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
- UK - Sky Sports F1
Americas:
- USA - ESPN2
- Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
- Latin America - ESPN
Asia:
- China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
- India - F1 TV only
- Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
- Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
- Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
- Singapore - beIN SPORTS
- Thailand - beIN SPORTS
- Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
- Vietnam - K+
Oceania:
- Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
- New Zealand - Sky
Africa:
- Africa - SuperSport
Can I stream qualifying?
Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.
Live commentary
Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Doha throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.
Related video
Sargeant: Williams F1 boss Vowles' public show of faith a "nice surprise"
Leclerc: Ferrari 2024 F1 car promise outweighs any depression over Red Bull form
Latest news
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024 Espargaro opens up on giving up his Tech3 MotoGP ride for 2024
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Qatar GP pole
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce
F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen grabs 10th pole amid deleted lap times farce
Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule
Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule Denny Hamlin: Cup playoffs "a game of chance" in 2024 schedule
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic Why F1's social media dip is no cause for panic
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival How a lawyer-turned-journalist became a crucial player in Alfa's F1 revival
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas F1 folk: The 'lucky' engineer who guided Grosjean and helped build Haas
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team The salvation story behind Benetton's emergence as an F1 team
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers Ranking the top 10 Benetton F1 drivers
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle When Mansell and Senna settled their differences in an F1 pitlane scuffle
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold The F1 treasure map where Hamilton hopes Mercedes hits gold
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.