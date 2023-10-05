F1 Qatar GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The sprint weekend format will apply to the returning Qatar GP, which means qualifying will take place on Friday after just a single practice session.

What time does qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Qatar GP will begin at 8pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Lusail International Circuit.

Date : Friday, October 6, 2023

: Friday, October 6, 2023 Start time: 17:00 GMT / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST / 19:00 SAT / 20:00 EAT / 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Saturday) / 02:00 JST (Saturday) / 22:30 IST

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 00:30¹ 22:30 19:00 Q 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Sprint Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Sprint 17:30 18:30 19:30 13:30 10:30 04:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 Race 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel

India - F1 TV only

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

