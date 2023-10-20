Subscribe
Formula 1 United States GP
F1 United States GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Austin plays host to the 17th round of the 2023 Formula 1 season on October 20-22. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the United States Grand Prix on Friday.

Rachit Thukral
Updated
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22

Carlos Scored pole position at Austin last year, leading a front row lockout for Ferrari ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc.

What time does qualifying for the United States Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the United States GP will begin at 4pm local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

  • Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
  • Start time: 21:00 GMT / 22:00 BST / 23:00 CEST / 23:00 SAT / 00:00 EAT (Saturday) / 16:00 CT / 17:00 ET / 14:00 PT / 08:00 AEDT (Saturday) / 06:00 JST (Saturday) / 02:30 IST (Saturday)

2023 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

10:30

04:30¹

02:30¹

23:00

Q

21:00

 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 08:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

Sprint Q

17:30

18:30

19:30

13:30

 10:30

04:30¹

 02:30¹

23:00
Sprint

22:00

23:00

00:00¹

18:00

15:00

 09:00¹

07:00¹

03:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

06:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports
  • Croatia - Sport Klub
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay / V sport + / V sport 1
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky 
  • Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra
  • Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay
  • Poland - Viaplay
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - F1 DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV/ Great Sports TV / Guangdong Television Channel
  • India - F1 TV only
  • Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN
  • Malaysia - beIN SPORTS
  • Indonesia- beIN SPORTS
  • Singapore - beIN SPORTS
  • Thailand - beIN SPORTS
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo
  • New Zealand - Sky

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Austin throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

US GP - Practice results:

       
Driver Info
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 23

1'35.912

206.927
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 25

+0.156

1'36.068

0.156 206.591
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+0.281

1'36.193

0.125 206.322
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 23

+0.300

1'36.212

0.019 206.281
5 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.560

1'36.472

0.260 205.726
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.562

1'36.474

0.002 205.721
7 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 21

+0.580

1'36.492

0.018 205.683
8 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.621

1'36.533

0.041 205.596
9 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 21

+0.790

1'36.702

0.169 205.236
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 22

+0.793

1'36.705

0.003 205.230
11 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 26

+1.075

1'36.987

0.282 204.633
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 22

+1.154

1'37.066

0.079 204.467
13 Japan Y. Tsunoda AlphaTauri 22 AlphaTauri Red Bull 25

+1.192

1'37.104

0.038 204.387
14 Australia D. Ricciardo AlphaTauri 3 AlphaTauri Red Bull 24

+1.240

1'37.152

0.048 204.286
15 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 21

+1.344

1'37.256

0.104 204.067
16 China G. Zhou Alfa Romeo 24 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 25

+1.506

1'37.418

0.162 203.728
17 Finland V. Bottas Alfa Romeo 77 Alfa Romeo Ferrari 24

+1.605

1'37.517

0.099 203.521
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 19

+1.928

1'37.840

0.323 202.849
19 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 22

+2.508

1'38.420

0.580 201.654
20 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+4.028

1'39.940

1.520 198.587
View full results
